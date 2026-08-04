Wildest Chris Brown tour moments as star called out for 'going too far' with fan on stage

Chris Brown's current tour has featured a variety of wild moments that have had much of the internet talking, including one where the R&B singer was called out for 'going too far' with a fan on-stage.

The viral clip, which is believed to have been filmed at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York on Saturday (August 1), saw a female fan seated on a prop bed in the center of the stage.

While one of Brown's tracks played, the singer could be seen grinding on top of the fan before she elevated her legs into the air and began simulating explicit sexual movements.

Brown even leaned in to kiss the fan before escorting her off stage.

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“Every artist does interactive segments, but holding someone's legs in the air on a bed goes way past a lap dance,” one person commented on TikTok.

"It was painful and uncomfortable to watch."

Meanwhile, another fan added: "He is far too talented as a dancer to resort to doing things like this on stage just to get a reaction."

Safe to say much of the internet was shocked by the 'wild' tour moment.

And it's not the only crazy moment to have happened at one of Brown's tours...

Chris Brown was called out for going too far (X)

Stadium-soaring rigging

During his tour, the singer has utilised a 3D Flying-by-Wire system, which has allowed him to soar above the crowd thanks to high-capacity winches and overhead tracking.

Videos circulating online show just how dramatic it really is, as concert-goers watched on filming the eye-opening moment in disbelief.

A similar stunt saw the singer dropping or plunging straight down from the ceiling to the opening beat of his first track.

Phone tossing

Back in 2023, during a tour date in Berlin, Brown hurled a fan's phone into the crowd during a lap dance.

As the fan tried to capture the moment from her point of view, the R&B star grabbed her mobile device and tossed it into the crowd.

Thankfully, the woman was able to retrieve the phone after a fellow concert-go returned the device to the rightful owner after the concert concluded.

On-stage reactions

Over the years, many clips have gone viral showing Brown getting extremely close to VIP guests who've been brought on-stage to be apart of the performance, with the incident earlier this week in New York being an example.

Chris Brown concerts are always eventful (Jason Kempin/Getty Image)

He has previously kissed a fan during one of his shows, which lead to a lot of cheers from fans.

Star-studded guests

And to be honest, it wouldn't be a Chris Brown concert without famous faces featuring, with the likes of Usher, Bow Wow and GoRila having shared the stage with the 37-year-old over the years.

Usher is currently co-headlining The R&B Tour with Brown.

The most extreme things singers have done at concerts

Chris Brown isn’t the only one to get up to some truly shocking things onstage. These singers also left concertgoers with their jaws on the floor.

Iggy Pop rolls in broken glass (late 1960s)

Iggy Pop pictured in 1967 (Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

If you think Brown goes too far onstage, he has nothing on Iggy Pop.

Real name James Newell Osterberg Jr, according to Rolling Stone and The Guardian, during his shows the singer would regularly slather his body in peanut butter, vomit on the audience, roll around in broken glass and inject himself with drugs.

I’d be asking for my money back.

Ozzy Osbourne bites down on a bat (1982)

Ozzy Osbourne pictured in 1982 (Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most famous example of an extreme concert moment, the late Black Sabbath frontman had developed a concert tradition in which he would chuck raw meat and animals’ body parts at the audience - which is bad enough on its own.

Knowing this was coming, some audience members threw stuff back at Osbourne.

In his 2010 autobiography I Am Ozzy, he said he thought the bat thrown at him was a rubber toy, but when he bit down, his mouth ‘was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid’.

The KLF fire blanks into crowd at the BRITs (1992)

The KLF were behind the most shocking BRITs moment in history (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

You may not have heard of 90s electronic band The KLF, but they are behind perhaps the most shocking moment ever at the UK's BRIT Awards.

After teaming up with punk band Extreme Noise Terror for the BRITs, they ended their raucous performance of their hit song ‘3am Eternal’ with frontman Bill Drummond brandishing a machine gun and firing blanks into the audience.

Following the performance, their publicist released a statement reading: “The KLF have now left the music business.”

Amanda Palmer gets naked onstage to hit back at critics (2013)

Amanda Palmer at 2013's Glastonbury (Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Indie rock singer Amanda Palmer, formerly of the Dresden Dolls, was understandably annoyed when the only part of her Glastonbury set one British newspaper focused on was a wardrobe malfunction.

Performing at London’s Roundhouse weeks later, she encouraged fans to record her performing a diss track to the publication.

At the song’s climax, she sang: “Far be it from me to go censoring anyone oh, no. It appears that my entire body is currently trying to escape this kimono.”

She dropped the kimono and was wearing nothing underneath.