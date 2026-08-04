Wildest Chris Brown tour moments as star called out for 'going too far' with fan on stage
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Wildest Chris Brown tour moments as star called out for 'going too far' with fan on stage

From phone throwing incidents to plunging onto the stage, Chris Brown tours really have had it all

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Topics: Music, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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