JoJo Siwa addresses calling herself a 'lesbian' before Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa has hit back at her Dancing With The Stars pal Ezra Sosa who said he 'thought she was a lesbian'.

Siwa is currently dating Chris Hughes, 33. Before getting with the Love Island star, whom she met on Celebrity Big Brother, Siwa was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs.

Siwa was still with Ebbs when she went on CBB and went on to end their relationship shortly after the show ended (apparently ending their romance at a CBB party).

A few weeks later the Dance Moms favorite confirmed that she and Hughes were together.

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Her romantic relationship with Hughes left a few people confused as in 2021 Siwa came out as gay, Variety reported — and another person who has been left scratching their head is DWTS professional Ezra Sosa.

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa came out as gay in 2021 (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

In a new TikTok, he said: "I'm passing the phone to some I thought was lesbian, but is clearly not anymore."

He goes on to pass the phone to Siwa and she replies: "She was [a lesbian] by the way."

Siwa has previously addressed her sexuality and credited her experience on CBB for making her realize that she no longer identified as a lesbian.

Chatting to Danny Beard on the show, she shared: "I think I've always told myself I'm a lesbian. I think being here, I've realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer. And I think that's really cool.

"I'm switching letters! I've dropped the L and I've gone to the Q, baby! That's what I love about sexuality."

Back in May, Hughes spoke with Tyla where he shared some insight into his relationship with 23-year-old Siwa.

While he's mainly based in the UK and Siwa is stateside, Hughes isn't that being long-distance with his girlfriend isn't as hard as it seems.

"When I speak to the people around me, I think everybody thinks it’s more of a struggle than it is," he said.

"I don’t find it a struggle to fly over there, or for her to fly over here. I quite like it. The jet lag is never fun, but I like the element of travelling.

"It’s a different level of excitement. It’s never been too stressful."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes met on Celebrity Big Brother (chrishughesofficial/Instagram)

Hughes added: "Obviously, yes, you’re seeing each other less than you would if you lived an hour or two down the road, or in the North of England, I get that.

"But being in different countries is quite nice. You can learn different things about each other; it’s fun. It works."

The Love Island alum also shared his desire to have children one day.

"We’re living the moment, but one day, it’d be lovely to have kids," he gushed at the time.

"My brother has just had a daughter, which is lovely, so I’ve got a niece. It’s very sweet. When I see it all happening, it’s something I, for sure, would want."