JoJo Siwa addresses calling herself a 'lesbian' before Chris Hughes relationship
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JoJo Siwa addresses calling herself a 'lesbian' before Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa has been dating Love Island star Chris Hughes since April 2025

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: chrishughesofficial/Instagram

Topics: JoJo Siwa, LGBTQ, Entertainment, TikTok, Sex and Relationships

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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