Adam Sandler's daughter Sunny reveals the bizarre reason he jumps into the pool wearing socks

Sunny Sandler has revealed a story about her dad and it's 'one of the best Adam Sandler things' fans have 'ever heard'.

Following in her father's footsteps, Sunny is an actor best known for her roles in Pixels, Leo and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

She also appeared in movies alongside her dad, such as Grown Ups and Happy Gilmore 2.

And in her first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 17-year-old revealed it was dressing up with her sister and creating iMovies together which 'kind of got [her] the bug' of making films.

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"My sister would direct them, I would act in them," she continued. "[...] We wouldn't even get through a full movie because she'd have a new idea."

And that's not the only funny memory Sunny has from her childhood too, revealing there's one particular 'story' her mom tells her and her sister from when they were younger involving their dad, Adam.

She revealed: "Me and my sister used to dress up in his clothes - before that was popular and cool - the big shirts, the shorts. We held Diet Cokes and yelled about the air conditioning being off. And then we jumped in the pool with our socks on, because he wears his socks in the pool."

So many questions... Thankfully, Sunny's story didn't end there.

Adam Sandler apparently jumps into the pool wearing socks (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She explained: "He wears his socks in the pool because he can't bend to take them off on land, so..."

Despite Fallon's disbelief, Sunny doubled down: "I swear it's true."

And that's not all, Adam apparently floating himself up to then take them off.

"And then he'll drain them and then you play catch with them," Sunny added.

Socks with multiple uses. Iconic.

And it's not taken long for social media users to weigh in.

Sunny explained it's so he can take them off easier (NBC/ YouTube/ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

One YouTube user said: "Her pool story is one of the best Adam Sandler things I've ever heard."

"Socks in the pool makes sense. hats in the pool makes sense," another argued.

Although, the biggest Grown Ups fans will know Sandler does actually make it down a water slide and into a pool sock free - maybe he had some help?

Sunny's most recent release, Don't Say Good Luck, sees her star alongside Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield and Scarlett Estevez.

The American musical team drama is set for a global release August 14 on Netflix.