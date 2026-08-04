Ariana Grande breaks silence and addresses decision to step back from public life

Ariana Grande brought her Chicago concert to an emotional standstill as she delivered a raw, candid four-minute speech directly addressing her recent decision to step away from public life.

The 33-year-old pop superstar, who has been in the midst of a relentless schedule spanning back-to-back album cycles, global press tours for Wicked, and intense public scrutiny, paused her show to speak heart-to-heart with the thousands of fans packed into the arena.

Holding back tears as the crowd cheered in encouragement, Grande took a seat on stage and opened up about the overwhelming personal cost of living every moment under a global microscope and how her announcement about stepping back from public life, had been a thought several months in the making.

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan,” Grande said, adding that she made the plan “quietly, a long time ago.”

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She later added that it was not true that “negativity” was “ruining things for me.”

Grande also emphasised a need to set 'boundaries' while also acknowledging the human need for 'a break' from time to time.

Ariana will be stepping back from public life following the conclusion of her concert tour (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

During her speech, the GRAMMY-winning singer explained that despite the current media attention, her actual reality was quite different to what was being conveyed.

“No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or not as real to me as this love that we share,” Grande told her audience.

As she ended her speech, Grande paid tribute to her long standing music fans, and called her Eternal Sunshine Tour “one of the most healing, beautiful, correct and special experiences” of her life.

She thanked her fans for their unwavering support and asked for their understanding as she prepares to step off red carpets, exit press circuits, and take a hiatus from the spotlight once her current commitments wrap up.

“That felt good,” she said before resuming the show. “I wish that words were enough to articulate how much I love you.”

Overwhelming support from the audience

The powerful moment was met with deafening applause and chants of support from the Chicago audience, with fans shouting words of encouragement as the singer wiped away tears before transitioning into her next ballad.

Clips of the four-minute speech quickly flooded social media platforms including TikTok and X, generating millions of views within hours as fans across the globe applauded her vulnerability and courage in prioritizing her mental well-being over industry expectations.

The emotional speech comes just hours after her mother, Joan Grande, shared a touching statement online backing her daughter's choice.

While no exact timeline has been given for when her hiatus will officially begin, Grande’s powerful address proved that taking care of one’s mental health is a message that resonates far beyond the stage.



