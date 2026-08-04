Ariana Grande breaks silence and addresses decision to step back from public life
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Ariana Grande breaks silence and addresses decision to step back from public life

The pop icon brought her Chicago concert to a complete halt as she addressed why she needs time away to protect her heart and mental health.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Topics: Ariana Grande, Celebrity, Music

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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