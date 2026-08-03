Anna Wintour responds to 2027 Met Gala theme backlash over designer's 'dark past'
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Anna Wintour responds to 2027 Met Gala theme backlash over designer's 'dark past'

Wintour stated the Met Gala 'won’t shy away from any of the darkness'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Topics: Met Gala, Fashion

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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