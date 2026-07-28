Heidi Klum has explained the story behind a viral photo of Rihanna appearing to play with her prosthetic nipples at the 2026 Met Gala.

The Project Runway Host, 53, attended this year's Met Gala in an elaborate marble-effect costume designed to transform her into a 19th-century statue.

The look, created by prosthetic makeup artist Mike Marino, was inspired by Raffaele Monti's 'Veiled Vestal' sculpture and paid tribute to the night's Costume Art theme, complete with fake breasts made from latex, silicone and foam.

In a video clip shared by Bustle, Klum recalled how fascinated Rihanna, 38, seemed to be obsessed with the costume throughout the night, saying the singer could not get 'enough' of her.

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The model and Project Runway host revealed that Rihanna had fun playing with her fake nipples that were a part of her 19th-century marble statue-inspired costume. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

What did Rihanna do to Heidi Klum's Met Gala costume?

Klum explained that she only realized what had taken place when she saw pictures from the event the following day.

"I only saw in the photos afterwards that she was playing with my nipples.

"Because they were silicone nipples, they were not my nipples, so it's not like she was playing with them and I felt anything. "

She added that her gray contact lenses meant she could barely see what was going on around her at the time, so the moment completely passed by her.

"I was like, oh my gosh, look what Rihanna was doing with me. She was playing with my nipples the whole time!"

Despite the costume being a standout of the night among fellow attendees, Klum admitted she had been nervous about how it would be received by the Met Gala's long-time head chairperson, Anna Wintour, who has held the role since 1995.

Speaking with the New York Times at the event, Klum said: "I asked her if she liked it, and she said yes. I was very worried she wouldn't like it!"

Heidi Klum says Rihanna was obsessed with her Met Gala outfit. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Was Heidi Klum able to move in her Met Gala costume?

The elaborate prosthetics reportedly held up well for most of the night.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Klum said she felt she could 'do anything' in the outfit, including sitting down and eating.

However, she later admitted on TikTok that there was one thing the costume prevented her from doing, revealing she was unable to use the restroom while wearing it.

Rihanna also made a statement at this year's event, arriving fashionably late alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky. The pair were dressed in Maison Margiela and Chanel respectively, with Rihanna's custom gown reportedly featuring recycled metals and 115,000 crystal beads.

Rocky's bespoke pink look was finished with Chanel High Jewellery pieces, according to Vogue.

The 2026 Met Gala once again drew a star-studded guest list, with attendees leaning into the 'Costume Art' theme through elaborate, sculptural designs.