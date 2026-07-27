Kelly Ripa's absence from her Live with Kelly and Mark show has been explained by husband Mark Consuelos, who shared a health update.

On July 27, Consuelos was notably alone at the desk he usually shares with wife, and mother of his children, Ripa.

It came as Jonas Brothers guitarist and writer, Kevin Jonas, was welcomed to the free seat to take over her spot.

Ripa and Consuelos have been working together as co-hosts since 2023, and previous to that, they have appeared intermittently in one another's shows, like Riverdale and Hope & Faith.

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So, seeing Consuelos on his own wasn't usual for viewers to see. However, the question was quickly addressed as soon as Jonas sat down, with the 55-year-old quipping: “Kelly sends her love."

Kelly wasn't hosting due to her gum procedure (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney via Getty Images)

He explained: “Kelly had a little bit — well, it’s not a little — she had a gum graft surgery.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a gum graft is a common periodontal procedure which is used to treat tooth sensitivity, or gun recession and thinning.

Its website says the procedure 'covers exposed teeth roots and adds volume to your gum line, improving overall oral health' and reducing your 'risk of severe gum disease'.

For Ripa, 55, this is something she was scheduled to have done quite some time ago.

“Her dentist said five years ago, ‘You can do it in about five years,’" Consuelos said, adding: “And she joked, ‘I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years!’”

However, he said she's 'doing great', she's just been given strict orders by her doctor 'she's not allowed to talk', so can't co-host with him until she is able to chat once again.

“Wow. That’s got to be the hardest thing she’s ever done,” Jonas joked with Conseulos, who called her 'a great conversationalist' and revealed: "I’m trying to keep her to follow the rules, follow the directions.”





Jonas asked if her healing journey has been painful, and the two fathers then moved onto a conversation about women, birth, and tolerance.

“Yeah, it’s painful,” Consuelos, and father-of-three, said of his wife: “But she famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t use the novocaine. But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad.”

In response, the 38-year-old explained his wife, Danielle Jonas, also doesn't feel pain, as he said: “I’ll be like, ‘Are you in pain?’ She’s like, ‘I’m fine!’ Come to find out her foot’s, like, falling off,” he joked. “Well, they do have kids. They deliver kids,” Consuelos said. “We’re not built for that.”

Back on topic for Ripa's procedure, the Cleveland Clinic explains that a dentist will usually recommend gum grafting if you have gum recession or thinning gums.

It went on to say it's one of the most common procedures in the US.

For this, it uses skin from the roof of a patient's mouth, if they aren't using donated material.

Sounds lovely.