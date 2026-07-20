Global pop icon Kelly Clarkson left fans roaring with laughter at her Las Vegas residency over the weekend after pausing her performance to share an extraordinarily candid, yet embarrassingly self-deprecating story about a sudden stomach bug nightmare.

Speaking to a packed crowd at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during her acclaimed Studio Sessions residency, the "Breakaway" singer did not hold back when describing a severe post-show bathroom ordeal that made her question whether she had contracted a viral foodborne illness.

"I don’t know what’s wrong with me," Clarkson joked on stage while laughing hysterically alongside the roaring crowd, as seen in viral videos shared across social media.

"I don’t know if I got that thing that people, like, eat lettuce s---. I don’t know, okay? I don't know what the f---."

Advert

Even the singer isn't immune to bathroom emergencies (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The 44-year-old Grammy winner was cheekily referencing cyclosporiasis—a microscopic, lettuce-linked intestinal parasite that has sparked widespread health headlines across the United States, and seen multiple key items pulled from the Taco Bell menu through fear of contamination

Miming stomach cramps on stage, Clarkson recalled the exact moment mid-show when disaster nearly struck: "Last night during the show, I was like, 'oh my god, Jesus.'"

Adding to the comedy, the former American Idol winner revealed that after rushing back to her hotel suite post-performance, she was profoundly relieved to be single.

"I had never been so happy that there was not a man in the room, because he would never make sweet love to this again," Clarkson quipped.

The star then responded to loud cheers from the crowd by comparing her ordeal to the notorious food poisoning scene in the comedy film Bridesmaids, in which a bridal party experiences catastrophic diarrhea while trying on wedding dresses.

"Bridesmaids ain’t got s--- on what happened. And you know the part where you think it’s over, where you’re like, it has to be over? No, girl!"

After running across the stage to demonstrate her panic, she lightheartedly praised her hotel's luxury amenities for getting her through the night: "They have, like, warm toilets for you here. Oh, I’ll be single ‘til I’m dead. It’s fine. I’m gonna find another weird motherf---er out there."

The hilariously unfiltered moment came as Clarkson officially kicked off the latest leg of her Vegas residency alongside the release of her sarcastic new pop-rock single, "I’d Be Lyin’."

While fans thoroughly enjoyed the singer's powerful vocals, it was her unfiltered honesty and legendary stage banter that completely stole the weekend.