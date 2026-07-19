It's been five months since Kelly Clarkson announced her talkshow The Kelly Clarkson Show would be ending this year, due to fact she needs to prioritze her children, but there's other things she's looking forward to.

A woman of many talents, Clarkson, who won American Idol all the way back during its first season in 2022, is currently doing a Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace.

During her first night on stage (July 17) the Since U Been Gone hitmaker seemingly 'celebrated' leaving her show - although stressed that she was sad about the ending.

“I would get fired by NBC, but I don’t work there anymore,” she said, in video footage obtained by Instagram user @jpasc24.

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"We are sad about [it]. It was a fun show."

However, Clarkson revealed that she won't be missing the HR meetings that come along with the job.

Kelly Clarkson will be ending her show in fall this year (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“They say dumb s**t,” she said of the meetings.

“Like, you can’t comment if someone’s lost weight, and I’m like, b***h! You better write a memo. You better write a memo about it, a song about it.

"I just think that’s so dumb. It makes people feel good when you say, ‘Oh, you look really good.’ And then people are like, ‘No, because that means you thought they did look really bad,'" she continued.

The 44-year-old then said everyone 'hated' doing HR meetings with her, as she called herself a 'nerd,' saying she would 'stop class'.

"I would just get into it because I feel like you need to get into it. You gotta protect everyone,” she said, before adding: "Anyway, I don't have to do it anymore." Too right!

Why is The Kelly Clarkson Show ending?

Kelly's final episode will air this fall (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

After seven years and seven seasons, the show is unfortunately coming to an end.

Despite her jokes, Clarkson did not get sacked from the show. In fact, she said it was 'not an easy decision'.

"Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time... you never know where I might show up next," she said in a statement.

Clarkson has two children, River Rose and Remington 'Remy' Alexander, who she shares with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. She is also stepmother to Blackstock's children, Savannah and Seth.

Blackstock died from cancer in August 2025, with Clarkson stepping back from production immediately following his death. It was shortly after that she announced her departure from the show.

Over the seven seasons, Clarkson has interviewed a number of high-profile guests, including Dwayne Johnson and Sandra Bullock.

Unfortunately, no one will be taking Clarkson's place, but fans have until the end of fall until the final episodes air.