Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet and reality television star Kylie Jenner have sent social media into a frenzy after putting on a romantic display in the VIP stands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The high-profile couple joined a star-studded audience at the New York New Jersey Stadium to watch European giants Spain face off against defending champions Argentina.

Before taking his seat in the skybox, Chalamet took on an official role on the pitch, stepping onto the field as the tournament's Adidas Stadium Captain to help walk the match ball onto the grass.

However, once the 30-year-old Dune actor headed up to the luxury suites to join Jenner, the pair quickly turned heads away from the high-stakes tactical battle on the pitch.

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Wearing a blue long-sleeved athletic top, Chalamet was spotted wrapping his arms around the 28-year-old beauty mogul—who looked effortlessly chic in a plunging black top and sunglasses—before the two shared a kiss as cameras captured the moment.

The couple turned the World Cup final into their own personal date night (FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Images and short video clips of the romantic exchange immediately went viral across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, with millions of pop culture fans obsessing over the couple's front-row date night.

Sitting nearby alongside major Hollywood figures including Matt Damon, the couple spent the pre-match build-up chatting, laughing, and holding hands as Jennifer Hudson delivered a stirring performance of the national anthem.

The high-profile public outing comes after a busy summer of sports appearances for the couple, who were frequently spotted courtside earlier this year cheering on the New York Knicks during their historic NBA championship run.

Having been publicly linked since 2023, the duo have increasingly embraced public displays of affection at major global events, ranging from music festivals and award shows to championship matches.

The happy couple locked lips as the action got underway on the pitch (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Image)

While traditional football supporters were hyper-focused on the tense 0-0 tactical stalemate unfolding on the pitch between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Spain's young roster, celebrity fans couldn't get enough of the Hollywood crossover.

"Timothée and Kylie stealing the show at the World Cup final was not on my 2026 bingo card," one viral post on X read.

Another fan lightheartedly joked: "Forget the trophy, the real drama is in the VIP box!"

With the second half officially underway, Chalamet and Jenner's starry appearance has successfully proven that even during the biggest sporting event on Earth, Hollywood romance always manages to steal the spotlight.