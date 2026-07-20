Drake 'curse' comes true after betting $1,500,000 on Argentina to win World Cup
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Drake 'curse' comes true after betting $1,500,000 on Argentina to win World Cup

It came a week after he lost $1 million on another disastrous sports bet

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Europa Press Sports

Topics: World Cup, Drake

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.