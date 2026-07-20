Teams Argentina and Spain ended the 2026 World Cup final with physical blows just after the whistle confirmed the former team's loss, and now their manager has revealed his stance on the drama.

The world was watching with their hearts in their chests last night (July 19) as the champions of South America took on the champs of Europe, and the fight for the cup title began.

However, although the match was riddled with fouls and controversial plays, that doesn't mean that it stopped when the game ended.

Spain scored the decision-making goal during extra time, and moments later, fans saw Argentina's Leandro Paredes push Spain defender Eric García just moments after the final whistle.

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Elsewhere, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina apparently went on to 'swing' at Spanish captain Rodri.

Argentina's conduct after the final whistle has been called out (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

The clash ended up catching the attention of commentators as well as fans, who were shocked at the conduct.

Thankfully, the remaining time on the pitch was peaceful, even if Argentina turned their backs to Spain as they accepted their win.

After their loss, the team's manager, Lionel Scaloni, spoke out about their conduct, which he stated wasn't what should have happened.

'You lose, and you have to pick yourself up again'

He explained: "We are gracious in victory, and we must be so in defeat."

He explained: "We accept the loss; we gave everything. We were stretched thin coming into this, but giving it your all. like they did today, sets a great example for our people and our country.

The World Cup dream came crashing down for Lionel Messi and the Argentina team (Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"You lose, and you have to pick yourself up again."

Soccer fans weren't having it, though.

'They won with arrogance in 2022'

"Absolute sore losers. To act like that on the world stage after losing a fair match is fundamentally disgusting," one post on X read of the after-match chaos.

Another fan added: "They won with arrogance in 2022 and they leave with zero class in 2026. Dragging your own players off the pitch because they can't control their tempers is an absolute disgrace to the shirt."

Argentina now faces potential disciplinary review from FIFA's independent ethics board over confronting the referee and their other clashes, shrouding their World Cup journey in darkness.

Lionel Scaloni issued a statement after the chaos (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

But that wasn't the only oddity of the after-event as Donald Trump took to the pitch to present Argentina a second-place medal and Spain with their trophy.

Nicola Hickling, of LipReader Ltd, on behalf of Covers.com, told the Mirror that Trump repeated for each player: "You are a champ," before adding: "Amazing player."

He also seemed to want to stay on with the celebrations as Spain lifted their trophy on the main stage, despite FIFA president, seeming to usher him away.

This seemed to repeat history after Trump famously stayed on the stage with the moment drawing comparisons to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

Hosted at the same stadium, Trump lingered on the podium while Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the trophy, and Gianni Infantino, again, seemed to attempt to pull him away so the team could have their moment.