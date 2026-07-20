Donald Trump has warned Iran it will 'pay' for killing American soldiers, declaring on Monday that any future losses would be avenged 'many times over.'

The president made the comments on Truth Social after multiple US service members were killed in action over the weekend amid the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump wrote, adding that the directive had been passed to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Daniel Caine, and 'every Leader in the Military.'

The warning came after the US military identified two soldiers killed in Jordan while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks, according to the Guardian.

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An examination of remains was reportedly underway to determine whether they belong to a third service member listed as missing from that same attack.

A separate US service member also died in Iraq following a 'controlled detonation' of an Iranian drone.

Donald Trump has warned Iran it will "pay" for killing American soldiers, declaring on Monday that any future losses would be avenged "many times over." (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

How many US soldiers have died in the Iran war?

The latest deaths bring the total number of fatalities in the conflict, which the US and Israel launched in late February, to 17.

The war has now stretched on for months, with Monday marking the ninth consecutive day of American strikes on Iranian territory, per the Independent.

Despite Trump's warning, Iran has shown no signs of backing down.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) hit back at recent claims from Trump that the country is running low on munitions, insisting its arsenal remains fully stocked.

Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, went further still, describing the country as being in a "full-scale war" after the US expanded its aerial campaign. (Photo by Meghdad Madadi ATPImages/Getty Images)

What has Iran said in response to Trump's warning?

"He should know that, by God's grace, even if this war lasts for several years, until the very last day, our missiles and drones will rain down on American criminals," the IRGC said in a statement, vowing to continue striking American targets 'for years' if necessary.

Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, went further still, describing the country as being in a 'full-scale war' after the US expanded its aerial campaign and Tehran struck several of Washington's Gulf allies.

Iranian state media reported strikes near Tabriz, believed to house underground missile bases, and Bushehr, home to the country's only operational civilian nuclear plant.

The US military said it had targeted "military command centers, air defence and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and communications networks."

Iran also struck Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, and Kuwait, while hitting tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that once carried a fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies. Bahrain said the strikes damaged its air traffic systems, though flights were said to be unaffected. Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen also announced a blockade of Saudi ports.



