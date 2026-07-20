Explosion at FBI building in New York City leaves three injured as suspect arrested

A man has been arrested after an attack on an FBI building in Lower Manhattan this morning (July 20), leaving three people injured, in an attempt NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani has described as 'deeply disturbing'.

The incident unfolded at around 8:20 a.m outside the 26 Federal Plaza, a federal building home to the FBI, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The FBI has since reported that the man, who is now in custody, was carrying an airsoft rifle, carbon dioxide cartridges, halogen lights, and a helmet.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security reported that the individual ignited fireworks outside the building, before pouring gasoline on the front steps and setting them alight.

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Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire, and two people were rushed to hospital.

The suspect is now in custody. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In a statement, FBI official James Barnacle said: "At this time, our Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating this as an anti-government attack on a federal facility."

A spokesperson from the DHS also reported that the suspect's bag contained two pellet guns and a manifesto.

Following what the administration has described as an 'anti-government attack', New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani added: "My team is in touch with the NYPD, and we will support the federal investigation.

"Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city - and hold accountable any who threaten that."