NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced that the building of 2 World Trade Center has begun, 25 years on from the 9/11 tragedy.

The major construction is 25 years in the making, following the horrifying disaster on September 11, 2001, when 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City.

Just yesterday (July 9), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the lower Manhattan site, for what is set to become the new global headquarters for American Express, which owners have called 2 World Trade Center.

Speaking about the construction of the skyscraper during a press conference, the proud mayor said: "This headquarters will contribute roughly $11.4 billion towards our economy, including nearly $250 million in tax revenue that will go towards paving potholes, improving schools and planting trees. It will also be a story of commitment to this city."

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The new tower will span nearly two million square feet and will stand at 55 stories tall - but will appear even taller due to its large base.

They announced that the skyscraper would be completed by 2031. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Gary LaBarbera of the New York Building Trades Council added: "World Trade Center. Never forget. It’s not a slogan. It should be a commitment."

A total of 2,977 victims lost their lives during the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The new headquarters will become the office of 10,000 American Express employees - and the construction alone will create thousands of new jobs too.

The company executive, Denise Pickett, said: "For American Express it’s far more than a new headquarters. While many questioned what the future will hold, American express chose to stay."

NYC Mayor Mamdani said the construction would benefit New Yorkers for years to come. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

She added: "And as we approach the 25th anniversary of those tragic events, we reaffirm that choice."

And they wasted no time in setting out on the long path to completion.

There were 100 construction workers already on site doing excavation for the elevators, plumbing and electrical, with the building itself set to open in 2031.

The tower will rise just north of the Oculus transportation hub, used by approximately 200,000 to 250,000 passengers every single day.

Mamdani concluded his statement by adding: "This is not just a sign of confidence in the future of our city - it is an investment in thousands of good jobs, the local economy, sustainability and the final piece of the rebuilt World Trade Center.

"This project will continue to benefit New Yorkers for many decades to come."