NYC starts building '2 World Trade Center' 25 years after 9/11 with new details released
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NYC starts building '2 World Trade Center' 25 years after 9/11 with new details released

The skyscraper is set to be the global headquarters of American Express

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: New York, Zohran Mamdani, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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