Several users online have pointed out an 'embarrassing' error in what they claim is an 'AI-generated logo' for the new President Donald J Trump International Airport, previously known as Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Yesterday (July 9), new signs were installed at the site as they prepared for the change, with officials noting that the full 'rebrand' could take up to as much as three weeks.

The three-letter airport code is set to change from PBI to DJT on August 18.

Trump has long supported the decision to rename the Palm Beach airport after himself, noting that it was a 'great honor' in a post on Truth Social.

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He wrote: "A very big day in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was my great honor to have the Palm Beach International Airport be renamed, by a spectacular vote, The President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The airport has been renamed as of July 9 (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

"The area is HOT, the location is GREAT, and the renovation will be SPECTACULAR. Thank you to all in Palm Beach for your vote and your confidence. This will soon be one of the greatest and most spectacular airports anywhere in the world!"

But eagle-eyed people online were quick to spot an apparent blunder in the logo, with many claiming that they had 'used AI' to design it.

One user on Reddit wrote: "All the resources in the world and the logo for Trump airport is AI generated.

"Look at the talons."

Users thought the logo had been 'AI-generated' (CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images)

As another said: "God forbid he pay an American citizen money to design it."

A third added: "I spent two hours yesterday trying to figure out where this logo came from because it's not the official seal of the US or the presidential seal."

A fourth penned: "Looks like cartoon hands."

The rebrand is expected to cost up to $5.5m for new signs, branding and other updates.

And the Trump family will continue to regularly use the airport, located in West Palm Beach, when they visit his Mar-a-Lago home.

The Trump family regularly uses the airport (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The president's son, Eric Trump, also congratulated the airport on the renovation.

Writing on X, he said: "There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor.

"As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials 'DJT' on my boarding pass."

UNILAD has reached out to the President Donald J Trump International Airport for comment.