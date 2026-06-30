Earlier this week, the Trump administration released the passport design for the limited edition US passport, featuring the President's face.

The passport, which celebrates the United States' 250th anniversary, was announced at the end of April, and 'will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency'.

The President himself shared a photo of the finished version - but citizens have already noticed a huge error.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, June 26, Donald Trump penned: "The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!' President DJT."

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However, while looking at the photos, many were quick to realize the words 'welcome but be good' were nowhere to be seen on the pictures released.

Images of Donald Trump's 'limited edition' passports have been released Al Drago/Getty Images

It wasn't the only 'mistake' however, as many were criticizing the President saying 'welcome,' when the prime use of a US passport is to leave the country, not enter.

One of these was host Tim Miller, on The Bulwark.

“Welcome, but be good,” he said, during a video segment. “This raises the question, does Donald Trump know what a passport is for? Welcome to who? The US passport is for Americans. We use it to go other places.”

“It's pretty concerning that the President of the United States either is so stupid that he doesn't know what a passport is or that his mentals are declining at such a rate that he's forgotten," he said.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, penned: "He doesn’t know the difference between a passport and a visa."

Another wrote: "Does he not understand how passports work or that they are issued to AMERICAN CITIZENS?"





"I use my passport to enter other countries, not to hang around in my own. Maybe Donald Trump does it differently, I dunno," a third said.

The passports will be available this summer - so it doesn't seem like any changes can be made now...

When the plan was announced, many US citizens weren't best pleased with the idea. However, there is a way around not getting the edition for those in Washington.

As it's only out of the Washington Passport Agency, those who aren't keen can order their renewal online or at a different physical location than the office in Washington, where they will be the standard design.

At the time, it is still unclear whether those who apply for passports in person are able to opt out of the limited edition passport.

When they're released, Donald Trump will become the first living, current president to feature on a US passport.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.



