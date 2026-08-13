Donald Trump admits 'he'd love to run' for third term but key law stands in his way

President Donald Trump has dismissed speculation that he might attempt to seek a third term in the White House, asserting that constitutional law regarding presidential term limits is "very clear."

Speaking in an interview addressing his future political plans, the 80-year-old president responded to ongoing chatter sparked by critics and supporters alike regarding whether he would ever try to extend his time in executive power.

Under the 22nd Amendment of the United States Constitution—ratified in 1951 following Franklin D. Roosevelt's four-term presidency—no person can be elected to the office of the President more than twice, however this hasn't stopped the President from flirting with the idea.

On Wednesday he doubled down on his desire, saying he “would love to run” for a third term, but ultimately conceded that “the law is very strong” about barring it.

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When asked directly about the constitutional restriction, Trump emphasized that he respects the legal boundary.

“The law is very strong on that,” Trump stated. “The 22nd Amendment is very clear, and I believe in following the law.”

The president has frequently floated the idea of a third term in office (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

A history of playful remarks

Speculation surrounding Trump's long-term political ambitions has frequently resurfaced throughout his political career, largely fueled by playful or hyperbolic remarks made during campaign rallies and conservative conventions.

Over the years, Trump occasionally joked to crowd audiences that he might stay in office for "three or four terms," comments that routinely drew sharp condemnation from political opponents and constitutional scholars who warned against diluting democratic norms.

However, during recent formal interviews, the president has maintained a more measured tone, clarifying that those statements were intended as lighthearted rhetoric aimed at poking fun at his critics and energizing his base rather than floating serious policy or legislative proposals.

Yet it appears he is finally ready to drop the idea and adhere to the law (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Looking beyond the presidency

When pressed on what lies ahead once his current term concludes, Trump indicated that he plans to focus on his private ventures and post-presidential legacy.

Constitutional experts note that altering or repealing the 22nd Amendment would require an immense legal hurdle: a constitutional amendment passed by a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, followed by ratification from 38 out of 50 state legislatures—a feat widely considered politically impossible in today's polarized environment.

With the legal realities firm, Trump's latest comments signal an acknowledgment that his current term will indeed be his final chapter in the Oval Office.

This has been further bolstered by remarks made in the last few weeks, that hint at endorsing either Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with a recent report from The Washington Post stating he said: "We need to elect JD"



