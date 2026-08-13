Donald Trump admits 'he'd love to run' for third term but key law stands in his way
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Donald Trump admits 'he'd love to run' for third term but key law stands in his way

The president addressed speculation over a potential third term in office after he was seen wearing a Trump 2028 hat

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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