Christa Pike's lawyers propose unusual execution method that's never been used in the US

A major update has emerged in the case of a Tennessee death row inmate, after her legal team proposed a shocking alternative for her upcoming execution.

Christa Pike is currently scheduled to be put to death on September 30, and if the sentence is carried out, she will be the first woman executed in the state in more than 200 years.

The case dates back to 1995, when an 18-year-old Pike was convicted of the brutal murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

Her teenage boyfriend received a life sentence for the wicked crime, while another accomplice testified against them and walked away with probation instead.

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Now, Pike is challenging the state's lethal injection protocol following the recently botched execution of Tony Carruthers, with Pike's attorneys arguing that the state is fundamentally unequipped to carry out her death sentence without violating the Constitution.

Luke Ihnen, counsel for the inmate, explained their stance on the recent failed attempt.

"As we all saw with Tony Carruthers, the State does not have the qualified, trained personnel in place to carry out Christa’s execution in a way that will not lead to a gruesome spectacle," he explained.

Ihnen added: "We plan to make those arguments to the Court and are confident Judge Ward will share our assessment that Christa’s execution as planned is inherently unconstitutional and must be enjoined."

The defense is deeply concerned about Pike's specific medical issues, with the killer said to have small veins and suffers from thrombocytosis - a rare blood condition that causes excessive bleeding.

Her legal team has warned that proceeding with the a lethal injection might result in a horrifying 'bloody froth in the lungs'.

A legal filing stated: "The new protocol fails to account for any unique physical characteristics of [Ms. Pike] that may affect the efficacy of or the risk of harm caused by the new protocol."

Pike’s defense team warned that the current lethal injection protocol could result in a horrifying 'bloody froth in the lungs' (File Photo)

Supreme Court rules dictate that inmates challenging an execution must propose alternative methods.

Pike's team initially suggested using a butterfly needle, claiming that if it were 'inserted by qualified and trained medical staff', it is a feasible alternative that 'significantly reduces the substantial risk of unnecessary pain'.

However, they have also proposed hanging as a secondary option - the state's last execution of a woman was carried out using this exact method, and it has never been officially declared unconstitutional.

"Hanging significantly reduces a substantial risk of unnecessary and severe or superadded pain, terror, and disgrace when compared to the current protocol," her team added.

Beyond her physical health, lawyers argue her severe trauma makes an all-male execution team incredibly damaging, claiming the process would force her to relive horrific past sexual abuse.

In response, attorneys representing Tennessee argued that the defense team's claims fall 'far short' of proving she would experience serious suffering.

Judge W. Mark Ward is overseeing the hearing and is expected to submit his official findings to the Tennessee Supreme Court soon.

Which states have the death penalty?

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 27 US states have the death penalty, though it is not actively carried out in all of them.

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California (executive hold on executions since 2019)

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

Ohio (executive hold on executions since 2020)

Oklahoma

Oregon (executive hold on executions since 2011)

Pennsylvania (executive hold on executions since 2015)

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

Christa Pike is currently scheduled to be put to death on September 30 (Tennessee Department of Correction)

Which states have abolished the death penalty?