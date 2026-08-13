Christa Pike's lawyers propose unusual execution method that's never been used in the US
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Christa Pike's lawyers propose unusual execution method that's never been used in the US

Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike is set to make history by becoming the first woman to be executed in the state in 200 years

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction
Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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