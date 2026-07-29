Florida murder victim's sister says 'all of us have been robbed in a great way' following death row execution
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Florida murder victim's sister says 'all of us have been robbed in a great way' following death row execution

James Duckett was prime suspect in the murder of Jennifer Waldon, but was never charged

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Topics: True crime, Florida

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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