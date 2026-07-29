Kansas high school teacher arrested for clapping during proposed data center meeting
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Kansas high school teacher arrested for clapping during proposed data center meeting

Lux Claridge, 37, is facing criminal charges after having to be 'physically carried out' of a city zoning meeting

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Kansas, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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