A physics teacher landed himself behind bars after disrupting a meeting in opposition to a proposed data center.

37-year-old Lux Claridge and several others were given verbal warnings during the meeting, but they ignored these and ended up in handcuffs.

The incident occurred during an Emporia City Commission meeting on July 22 where zoning changes for a proposed Flint Hills Digital Campus data center in Kansas.

While those against the data center gave their arguments, Claridge and others clapped in support.

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Commissioners proceeded to give a final warning, and when Claridge ignored them police were forced to intervene, WOWT reports.

Claridge, who teaches at Emporia High School, was apparently waiting to share their thoughts on the matter, but lost their right to do so after being arrested.

Lux Claridge had to be physically removed from the meeting (WIBW)

According to New York Post, the physics teacher told cops to 'drag me out' of the meeting while also declaring that they had 'the right to clap'.

Emporia Police Department said in a statement following the ordeal: "On July 22, 2026, the Emporia City Commission held its regularly scheduled meeting. During the course of the meeting, several individuals in attendance were issued verbal warnings by the City Commission regarding disruptive conduct that was interrupting the proceedings.

"One individual, Lux Claridge, male, 37 years of age, continued this behavior and was directed to leave the meeting. Claridge did not comply with law enforcement's efforts to remove him from the premises, requiring officers to physically carry him out of the meeting.

"Claridge was subsequently arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct."

The department added that it is committed to making sure public meetings are 'conducted safely and in an orderly manner, while also respecting the rights of all citizens to participate in the civic process'.

Claridge has since been released from jail after posting bail. Speaking to KWCH, they said they were pleased to be out.

"I’m glad to be out — but this is an inconvenience, really. It’s not really deterring me from speaking out or I guess, clapping," the teacher said.

Claridge's wife Jessica Danford was also at the July 22 meeting and discussed the moment she saw her partner carried out by cops.

"Seeing them carried out like that was a lot to handle," she said.

Claridge is scheduled to appear in court in September, where they plan on pleading not guilty.

Their brother, David Claridge, doesn't think the charges will hold up in court and said that the family are looking for ways to pursue a recall of city officials.

"This isn’t going to hold up in court. Lux is going to fight them on that. I’m looking at avenues to get these people recalled. This is insane to me," David said.

UNILAD have reached out to Emporia High School for comment.