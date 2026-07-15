Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sent shockwaves through the military community after announcing a sweeping new Pentagon policy that will require thousands of active-duty U.S. service members to undergo mandatory testosterone screenings.

The major directive, which the former Fox News host officially unveiled in a high-energy social media video titled 'High-T Department,' will add annual testosterone deficiency checks to the standard periodic health assessments for all troops aged 30 and older.

Under the newly established framework, any service member under the age of 30 will also be allowed to voluntarily opt into the hormone screening process upon request during their regular physicals.

According to Hegseth, the biological shake-up is a critical readiness measure designed to restore and optimize the natural capabilities of the nation's front-line warfighters.

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He argued that ensuring peak hormonal health is directly tied to the overall lethality and combat effectiveness of the military.

Hegseth believes the new initiative will help to ensure the military is at the top of its game (JOHN THYS / AFP via Getty Images)

"I'm authorizing a new screening program for testosterone deficiency for our service members, ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best," Hegseth announced to his followers.

"The modern battlefield is brutal and unrelenting. It requires and demands maximum psychological and mental readiness, and we need our troops operating at peak performance."

The Defense Secretary explicitly stressed that while the health screening itself will be strictly mandatory for the designated age bracket, any subsequent medical treatments—including free, government-funded testosterone replacement therapy (TRT)—will be entirely voluntary for the individual troops.

He insisted that the controversial initiative is 'not about artificial enhancement' or performance-boosting drugs, but rather focused on protecting the long-term health, strength, and resilience of soldiers long after they officially take off the uniform.

The High-T Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hlAUq3j2cD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026

The bold policy shift marks the latest move by Hegseth to aggressively reshape the U.S. armed forces around strict physical fitness metrics, grooming standards, and what he frequently terms a traditional 'warrior ethos.'

It also mirrors a broader political fixation within the current administration, following Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent public warnings regarding a national 'crisis' of declining male testosterone levels across the country.

While the historic announcement has already drawn immense praise from online fitness influencers and conservative commentators, it has simultaneously sparked intense debate among medical experts.

The American Urological Association swiftly issued a statement cautioning that a definitive diagnosis of a testosterone deficiency should never be based on a single, isolated blood test alone.

With the Pentagon yet to release its formal rollout timeline, the 'High-T' directive has guaranteed that the underlying physiology of America's fighting force will remain at the center of global conversation.