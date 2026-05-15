The FBI is offering a huge reward for anyone that can help them locate Monica Witt, a former US Air Force special agent and counterintelligence specialist.

Witt is accused of sharing classified information about a Defense Department program with the Iranian government.

She joined the US Air Force in 1997 and left in 2008, per the Justice Department. Witt was also Defense Department contractor until 2010.

The information Witt had access to during her time in these roles included the true names of US Intelligence Community undercover personnel, as well as other classified information.

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The FBI said of Witt: "Her military service and contracting employment provided her access to SECRET and TOP SECRET information relating to foreign intelligence and counterintelligence, including the true names of US Intelligence Community undercover personnel."

Monica Witt joined the US Air Force in 1997 (FBI)

Witt defected to Iran in 2013. Her move has supposedly 'benefitted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)', says the FBI, which is Iran's elite military force tasked with expanding Tehran's influence globally.

Prior to defecting to the Iran, prosecutors say Witt attended a 2012 conference in the country that criticized 'American moral standards' and promoted anti-American propaganda.

When Witt, who speaks Farsi, went back in 2013, she was reportedly given housing and computer equipment by Iranian officials.

She was charged in the US in 2019 with espionage but is yet to be apprehended. With this in mind, the FBI are now offering $200,000 for information leading to Witt's arrest and prosecution.

The FBI are offering $200,000 for information on Witt (FBI)

Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said in a news release: "Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime National Defense Information and likely continues to support their nefarious activities."

"The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts," Wierzbicki's statement went on.

"The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice."

47-year-old Witt, who was born in El Paso, Texas, is described as being around 120 pounds and 5ft 6 with brown hair.

Per an FBI wanted poster, she's said to be an international flight risk. Witt's known aliases are Fatemah Zahra and Narges Witt.

Anyone who has information about Witt is being urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip via tips.fbi.gov.