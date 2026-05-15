Clavicular has explained how he supposedly 'enhances' his penis using a shopping bag and demonstrated the unusual method on Logan Paul's podcast.

Clavicular was recently interviewed on the IMPAULSIVE podcast and discussed a wide range of topics. One thing that was touched upon was orgasms and how the 20-year-old streamer is unbothered about his female sexual partners climaxing.

"The amount of extra effort that's required to do that is not gonna have much ROI (Return on Investment)," he said of his reason why he thinks women orgasming isn't important.

Clavicular went on: "I can literally think of one million better things that's going to make a girl want to be with me in the long-term, rather than just a simple, fleeting orgasm."

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Elsewhere he addressed the rumors that he has a micropenis following remarks made by Drake.

Back in March when Clavicular (real name Braden Peters) was on Adin Ross' Kick stream, Drake made his presence known and, in a comment attributed to the verified Drake account on Kick, he said, per Complex: "Clav has a micro."

Clavicular has shared his supposed 'shopping bag' technique (IMPAULSIVE/YouTube)

The looksmaxxing influencer was asked about this on IMPAULSIVE and he denied that his manhood is smaller than average.

"I've been doing PE for a while," he went on to say, later clarifying that PE is 'penis enhancement'.

Paul then asked Clavicular to explain what he does, and the streamer said he does 'pumping' and 'shopping bag hanging stretching'.

Clav proceeded to demonstrate that apparent 'hack' and explained that it involves getting a shopping bag, filling it with weighted items, wrapping the bag around your wrist, and then holding on to the shaft of your penis to seemingly lengthen it.

"I do this while driving," he went on to say. Undeniably stunned, Logan said after Clav detailed the steps that he takes: "Your commitment to the game is admirable."

Co-host Mike Majlak then asked if he's seen any improvements and the 20-year-old said yes. But there are potential problems that come with his 'shopping bag hanging stretching'.

He shared: "The problem with that is that your erection angle will lower a little, but mine was already above the ideal so it wasn't a problem."

"Would that be considered penismaxxing?" Majlak then asked, to which Clav replied yes.

While the influencer says he's had success from the bizarre technique, such 'hacks' are generally not advised by healthcare professionals as the risks outweigh the benefits.

According to Hims, there's little to no reliable research focused specifically on the use and safety of things like penile weights. While Clav doesn't hook the weights directly on his penis, it's still a similar concept.

Excessive stretching of any organ can potentially cause damage and lead to complications.

Basically, it's probably best you don't try the streamer's technique at home.