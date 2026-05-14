Looksmaxxer influencer Clavicular has said he'd rather be taking an 'important phone call' than give a woman an orgasm.

A lot of men want their sexual parter to reach climax, so much so they may ask if they're 'close' while doing the deed — a question a lot of women find to be quite the turn off.

But this isn't a question Clavicular will ask the people he sleeps with as, well, he's not bothered if they orgasm or not.

The 'looksmaxxing' influencer, who was recently hospitalized for a suspected overdose, sat down with Logan Paul, 31, and Mike Majlak, 41, for their IMPAULSIVE podcast and was grilled by the pair on a range of topics.

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One thing that came up was the female orgasm; something there's reportedly nine different types of.

Paul asked the 20-year-old streamer: "How important is it to you to make the girl have an orgasm?"

Clavicular was recently interviewed by Logan Paul on his podcast (IMPAULSIVE/YouTube)

"Not important," Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, replied in a nonchalant manner.

He went on to explain: "Because, you know, the amount of extra effort that's required to do that is not gonna have much ROI (Return on Investment)."

Both Paul and Majlak couldn't contain their laughter at Clavicular's reply.

The streamer went on to clarify: "You're going to have to spend at least an extra half hour, more than you usually would."

"That's not true," Majlak then interjected. "It depends on the girl. If you're just doing one-night stands, it doesn't matter. But if you're trying to satisfy a partner and maintain a long-term relationship, having them enjoy the experience is obviously important."

Majlak proceeded to call a vibrator as 'the ultimate solution' as it 'completely eliminates that entire effort'.

But Clavicular still wasn't convinced and called Majlak's stance as 'cucked' (short for cuckold, as in humiliating or submissive).

He proceeded to say that, in terms of ROI, there are other things he could be doing in that 15 minutes he'd need to spend on helping the woman reach an orgasm – taking an 'important phone call', for example.

"I can literally think of one million better things that's going to make a girl want to be with me in the long-term, rather than just a simple, fleeting orgasm," Clavicular added.

However, when it comes to his own 'fleeting' orgasms, they're still worth having.

OK, Braden.

The 20-year-old appears to be in the minority when it comes to being unbothered about helping a female sexual partner finish. A 2014 article by Women's Health listed eight reasons why men love it when a woman reaches orgasm, one being that it makes them feel 'accomplished'.