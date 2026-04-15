Braden ‘Clavicular’ Peters, 20, has been hospitalized following a suspected overdose during a livestream.

Peters is best known for being a looksmaxxing influencer, which is the process of maximising your own physical attractiveness.

The young streamer is known to go to extreme lengths to supposedly work his way up the attractiveness ladder and has reportedly used steroids, undergone surgery, and even took a hammer to his own jaw in a bid to reshape his lower face.

Some people have described the looksmaxxing movement as being adjacent to the ever-controversial manosphere.

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Peters frequently streams on Kick, where he boasts over 305,000 followers, but yesterday's stream (April 14) is said to have been abruptly cut off.

Following concerns about the influencer, Peters was later seen being carried by several people to a black car as an ambulance arrived at the scene, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Braden ‘Clavicular’ Peters has been hospitalized (clavicular0/Instagram)

It has since been confirmed that Peters was hospitalized in Miami, Florida, after suffering a suspected overdose yesterday evening.

A source confirmed to the outlet that the 20-year-old is in a 'stable condition'.

In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher is heard referencing to a '20-year-old male overdose' at around 5:46pm local time. It remains unclear what the influencer allegedly overdosed on.

Androgenic, who was on the stream with Clavicular when it cut off, later tweeted: "He went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital."

The incident comes shortly after 60 Minutes Australia aired an interview with Peters that ended with him walking out.

In the chat, he was asked by Adam Hegarty if he identified as an incel, to which he responded with: "How could you ask me that question after you asked me about my relationships to women?"

Peters, 20, walked the runway at New York Fashion Week in February (Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Peters added: "That’s quite literally is the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard."

He was also asked about Andrew Tate, which is believed to have sparked the walk out.

"You’ve shared company with Andrew Tate and other controversial figures, why do you spend time with people like that?" Hegarty quizzed.

"Don't try to go down that line of questioning," replied Peters. "I see you want to make this political, you want to end [this interview] and talk about politics."

Peters also implied Hegarty asked the question because his wife had cheated on him, but the journalist quickly confirmed that he isn't married.

"I could teach you about looksmaxxing which could switch that up," Peters went on to jibe about Hegarty's unmarried status.

The influencer then thanked him for the interview, got up, and walked off.