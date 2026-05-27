Fox News reporter blasts anti-ICE protester with scathing response as she interrupts live broadcast

A Fox News reporter had a face-off with an angry anti-ICE protester with a 'dirty mouth' during a live broadcast.

Live television doesn't always go to plan (something Survivor host Jeff Probst knows all too well), and Alexis McAdams' recent report definitely didn't end up as planned.

McAdams was covering an anti-ICE protest outside a New Jersey detention center on Tuesday (May 26). Detainees inside the Newark’s Delaney Hall – which has a capacity to hold more than 1,000 people – are said to be staging a hunger strike in protest of the facility's conditions.

Reportedly roughly 300 people are taking part in the strike over the 'overcrowding, lack of medical attention, and inedible food' at the facility, says the New Jersey Monitor.

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McAdams ended up speaking to one of the protestors when things quickly turned heated.

News reporter Alexis McAdams ended up in a heated confrontation with a protestor (Fox News)

"You have a dirty mouth," she told one woman.

Speaking to the camera, McAdams added: "So, just for people that want to know what it’s like to cover these protests, it’s constant with this, it’s what these people do."

The protestor then got angrier and shouted: "People inside are dying, and you’re lying!"

"They want people who are in this country illegally to be released out onto the streets," McAdams clapped back. "DHS says that’s what they’re not going to be doing."

Then the protestor began called McAdams a 'Nazi b*tch' repeatedly.

Back in the newsroom, host Will Cain poked fun at the woman's angry response, saying: "Eloquent argument made against the presence of Alexis McAdams."

People online have since praised McAdams for how she acted in the undeniably tense exchange.

Somebody said: "She is awesome. I’ve seen her in some precarious situations and she always keeps her cool. So effective!"

"Alexis is awesome. Love when she reports," added another on Twitter, while someone else suggested the enraged protester needs to wash her mouth out with soap.

Elsewhere, McAdams' colleague Joe Concha wrote: "@AlexisMcAdamsTV is one of the best we have at Fox News. Fearless and never stops working."

There has been ongoing protests at Delaney Hall migrant detention center (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Families of those inside Delaney Hall spoke to the press about what their loved ones are reportedly experiencing.

Ruales Zumba, whose 18-year-old daughter Andriana was arrested earlier this month, said (per the New Jersey Monitor): "I’m scared for her life. She shouldn’t be in there. She’s just a kid."

It's thought that Andriana has since missed her high school prom as a result of her being in custody.