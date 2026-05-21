Survivor 50 host Jeff Probst has some apologies to make following a huge blunder during the highly anticipated finale.

Last night (May 20), a whopping three-hour finale aired on CBS following weeks of excitement-filled episodes dating back to February.

The theme of this season was 'In the Hands of the Fans' as parts of the game were determined by fan voting that was conducted during Survivor 48.

Fan favorites Rick Devens and Cirie Fields were both voted off before the finale, leaving Aubry Bracco, Tiffany Ervin, Joe Hunter, Rizo Velovic and Jonathan Young to compete for the $2 million prize pot.

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Obviously, the episodes are pre-recorded before airing, and this caused some confusion for long-time host Probst last night when he revealed who had made the final three before the segment was shown. Whoops.

Survivor 50 host Jeff Probst made a huge blunder at the live finale (Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

During the live show, it was shown that Bracco won the final immunity challenge of the season and chose to send Velovic and Young to the fire-making competition.

After the moment Bracco picked Young and Velovic was shown, the finale then cut to Probst on the live stage in Los Angeles.

The host then brought out Velovic and said to him: "Camp life is also about fire-making. I don’t know if there’s something in there to think about, anyway, Rizo, you’ve become the final member of our jury. Take a spot over here."

However, viewers hadn't actually been shown the moment that Velovic lost the fire-making challenge to Young yet...

Probst was completely unaware of what he did, asking the confused-looking contestants: "What just happened?"

"The fire hasn't happened yet," the contestant replied. The host was still confused and proceeded to introduce the next segment as planned.

It wasn't until the show returned to the live broadcast that Probst, who has fronted Survivor for over 20 years, realized what he'd done and addressed the matter.

"We were supposed to show you fire-making, and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out and talk about how charming he is, and if how he had practiced fire-making, maybe he would have won," he said of the mishap.

"Instead, we did a Survivor twist. It’s the last twist of the season. Now, we’re gonna watch Rizo lose."

Then the fire-making competition was shown and Velovic's fate was revealed.

While members of the live audience didn't seem to mind his faux pas and started chanting Probst's name, the same can't be said about viewers at home.

Probst pictured with the Survivor 50 contestants (Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

One disgruntled viewer said on Twitter: "Coming back on air and trying to laugh & make a joke out of the mistake instead of apologizing for ruining one of the biggest scenes of the season is just ugly and inexcusable. Love when media/shows act like the fans aren’t the reason for their insane revenue!"

A second wrote: "Nothing says historic 50th anniversary milestone quite like the host spoiling the entire climax of the episode."

"I was yelling at the TV," another viewer penned. "Incredible buildup to that moment and then just spoiled by the man himself lol."

We've all had bad days at the office, guys.

Who won Survivor 50?

Aubry Bracco came out victorious (Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

Bracco won Survivor 50, taking home the $2 million prize and a Toyota Land Cruiser. Young was the runner-up while Hunter came in third.

During the final, Bracco said: "I came back and I was more intuitive. I trusted myself and I moved differently. And most importantly, I learned from all the players before me."

Fields also bagged $100,000 as part of the fan favorite prize.