South Park creator explains how they get away with Trump jokes as they reveal creation of his 'micropenis'

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have no regrets about their ongoing jibes at Donald Trump on South Park, despite the president's constant clap backs.

Whether you watch South Park or not, it's likely you know all about the show's jokes about Trump and his administration.

One thing that was branded as 'savage' by viewers was the show's suggestion that Trump had a micropenis. His tiny manhood was debuted as he climbed into bed with satan, obviously.

The White House went on to respond to this particular episode, taking aim at the show's creators – Parker and Stone – specifically.

Advert

"Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows," it said on social media. "This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

Me-ow.

Donald Trump has featured on South Park numerous times (Comedy Central)

Parker and Stone have since sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on his show, with the host questioning why the pair haven't been discovered 'shackled down in a basement' somewhere.

"We hide behind cartoons," Parker replied.

Of course Trump's VP JD Vance has been depicted on the show as well. Initially it was going to be a 'one-off joke', said Parker, but they all loved the character – the character being Vance transformed in Tattoo from Fantasy Island – too much.

Parker shared: "It was just gonna be a one-off joke — this joke about Mar-a-Lago being kind of like Fantasy Island — and we were like, ‘Oh, we’re just gonna have him be Tattoo, and it’s gonna be one shot.’ And we all just loved it so much, and we loved him as a little character."

Stone then quipped that they liked their version of Vance/Tattoo so much that they want to make a spin-off show for him.

It was in the same season of South Park that Parker and Stone decided that Trump would have a micropenis.

Parker said: "In that season of South Park, we did a deep-fake of the president. We actually brought our deepfake AI rig to show you how we did Donald Trump’s weiner on the show."

He proceeded to demonstrate how they created the president's supposed micropenis, and it's a lot more straight forward that you'd expect...

Parker popped a fake foreskin on his finger, doodled a pair of eyes on the tip, and made his finger dance around.

Imaginative.