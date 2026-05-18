It doesn’t take a lot to rile up hot head TV chef Gordon Ramsay, but what he discovered in one contestant’s MasterChef dish would send the calmest person in the world left.

Ramsay, 59, was back onscreen for the new series of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet. In the latest episode, contestants were tasked with creating stadium food for their culture and heritage, as the show took part in a World Cup theme. Sounds great right? Well no, not exactly.

As always, the chefs were put under pressure, and with only 60 minutes to prepare their meals and impress the judges, things may have gotten too much for contestant Nora, who left the judges a nasty surprise.

Nora, who was representing team Africa, presented her haddock and maakouda sandwich with chermoula mayo and mediterranean salad to the three judges. However, upon inspection, judge Tiffany Derry audibly gasped as she found a band-aid integrated into the sandwich! Yikes!

“Is that a Band-Aid???” she exclaimed. “Oh my Lord!” she continued as she looked away in disgust.

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An embarrassed Nora quickly apologized to the judges, but it was too late for Gordon, who could be seen gagging and coughing, as if he was about to puke up his dinner.

Unfortunately for Ramsay, he was the only judge who had already tucked in to part of Nora’s dish. Luckily, the Band-Aid didn’t go anywhere near her mouth, but honestly, valid reaction.

“We’re eating Band-Aids now, what the f**k is going on?” he asked Derry.





Gordon was left disgusted by the discovery (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Prior to this, Nora was shown receiving medical attention as she cut her finger on a rather sharp knife while frantically cutting vegetables. Later, she told the medic she needed a new Band-Aid as hers had fallen out, but she obviously didn’t realise where…

Nora was then scolded by the judges, as she told them her first one had fallen on the floor. The medic at the time was heard telling her to wear a glove.

Of course, you won’t be surprised to hear that Nora was eliminated from the competition, and it came as no surprise to her either.

"I served a bandage to Gordon Ramsay, what do I expect? Beyond the bandage, I was not satisfied with how I executed the dish, but I'm still proud of myself,” she said, upon her exit.

Fans were also left cringing in the Instagram comments, as one penned: “She’s not sorry ENOUGH!!! My GOD!!”

A second laughed: “I would’ve eliminated myself after that. Just walked out!”