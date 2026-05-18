Euphoria's latest episode has left viewers exhausted and confused in equal measure, with Sydney Sweeney's latest scenes sparking a fresh wave of fan meltdowns.

Sunday nights instalment of the HBO hit delivered yet another eyebrow-raising hour of television, and if you thought the show had already peaked on the shock-value front, episode 6, titled Stand Still and See, was here to prove you wrong.

The latest episode of Euphoria saw Cassie, played by Sweeney, pick up where she left off with her booming OnlyFans career, this time heading to the Silver Slipper strip club with her manager an former best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie) to shoot some seriously saucy content.

Posing in a hot pink bikini on top of the bar alongside strippers Magick, played by Spanish superstar Rosalia in a surprise casting, and Kitty (Anna Van Patten), Cassie is very much in her era.

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Sydney Sweeney wrestles a snake in the latest episode (HBO Max)

Latest euphoria episode controversy

Then comes the snake.

Wearing little more than a beige thong, Cassie wrestles with a large white python for her OnlyFans subscribers, a scene that sent social media into complete meltdown.

Snaked have been loaded with sexual symbolism since ancient times, and the image of a scantily clad woman draped in a giant constrictor has been a staple of provocative imagery for decades, from pulp magazine covers to music videos.

But the episodes thrills don't stop there. Cassie lands an audition for a TV series called LA Nights, where she comes face to face with a show runner named patty, played by none other than Hollywood legend Sharon Stone. Patty gives her a stark ultimatum, delete the OnlyFans or lose the role.

After a wobble, and a failed attempt to call husband Nate (Jacob Elordi) for support, who in last week's episode had his ring finger and toe shopped off by loan shark Naz last week, Cassie deletes the account and gets the part.

Then, in one of the episodes most stomach churning moments, she receives a mysterious FedEx package containing Nate's severed ring finger.

Just another normal Sunday night on HBO.





Meanwhile Nate, very much having the worst week of anyone ever to be on TV, is pictured furiously stomping on protect flowers that have halted his construction project and left him buried in debt. He's then confronted again by the man who has already relieved him of two body parts, suggesting things are about to get even worst for his character.

Over on the Rue (Zendaya) side of things, fans got the resolution to last week's cliffhanger (spoiler - she survives being buried up to her neck in dirt). Rue strikes a deal with strip club boss Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) by throwing her friend Faye (Chloe Cherry) under the bus, while also trying to convince Faye to help her rob a drug dealer's safe.

Rue also has a spiritual awakening, visits a church, tells her mum that God exists and redemption is real, then nearly died in a car crash and sees a burning bush by the side of the road.

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie in Euphoria (HBO Max/Youtube)

What do fans make of Euphoria's latest season?

Fans took to Reddit to shared their opinions on the new episode, and it's fair to say there was a mixed response.

With just two episodes left of the season, one fan posted "I can't believe there's only two episodes left and this is what Sam has done to Jules and Nate. Complete character assassination with no compelling storylines whatsoever."

"Where is the writing this season? It's so bad. Where are these storylines even going? How is it at all possible to wrap them up in a satisfying way with only 2 episodes left? echoed another.

Others were more blunt: What is this show even about??? Feet, poop, sand, and beating Nate up?"

Fans are united in their praise for Zendaya (HBO Max)

While the show is dividing opinion, there's one thing most fans can agree on, Zendaya is delivering. "Zendaya is f*cking incredible, especially in this episode," wrote one viewer, with another predicting she is "def getting an Emmy after this season."

New episodes of Euphoria season 3 air Sunday on HBO Max at 9pm ET, with the season finale scheduled for May 31.