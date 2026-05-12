Euphoria fans have been left in shock once again as Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) appeared in her weirdest scene yet.

Fans had been waiting four years for the highly anticipated third (and likely final) season of the HBO show. However, the new season has received mixed reviews from fans, especially as Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie has become an OnlyFans creator.

The character has started the new venture to pay for her expensive wedding to boyfriend Nate Jacobs, played by Wuthering Heights star Jacob Elordi.

Every week, Euphoria viewers are left more in shock than the last. In one episode the character was seen wearing a baby outfit with her legs in the air.

Advert

Now, she’s catering to those with a fetish for giant people, known as macrophilia. However, some fans, are now calling the constant NSFW scenes a 'brutalisation of women'.

Sydney Sweeney turned 'giant' in the latest Euphoria episode (Photo: HBO Max/YouTube)

In more graphic scenes, Cassie could be seen bursting out of the seams of her catsuit as she turns into a ‘giant’ - mimicking Godzilla.

She then stomps over a model town before beginning to crush a skyscraper with her nipples.

Before that, the character was seen sucking her own toes whilst singing along to the nursery rhyme ‘My Little Piggy’.

But now, after five episodes of the new season, it seems like some viewers have had enough, as they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss.

“I'm convinced this season of Euphoria is a Sydney Sweeney humiliation ritual,” said one enraged fan, while another went even further.

“How do you go from writing a story about a vulnerable teenage girl with mental illness and addiction struggles to writing the most VILE brutalisation of women in your third season,” another wrote.

Another fan questioned: “Does Sydney Sweeney really like doing this much nudity? Like I won’t police a woman if she enjoys this, but woah.”

Sweeney's scenes in the new season have caused controversy (Picture: HBO Max/YouTube)

A fourth said: “Sydney Sweeney they just can’t be paying you enough for all this like the money can’t be that good.”

However, Sweeney has a totally different view on the scenes.

In a BTS video from the episode, Sweeney said: “The Cassie-zilla sequence was probably the coolest thing I’ve ever done!

“I think for Cassie, she knows what she’s chasing and what she’s going to sacrifice to give herself over to Hollywood.”

The scenes weren’t easy to make either, as writer and director Sam Levinson revealed it took almost a year to build the miniatures.

Dedication!

UNILAD has contacted Sydney Sweeney’s reps for comment.