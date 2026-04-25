A controversial scene involving Sydney Sweeney in the latest season of Euphoria depicts a sexual act that could soon be banned in real life.

While just two episodes from series three of the HBO programme have been released to date, there has certainly been a lot of controversy surrounding a number of scenes.

Sweeney's character, Cassie, enter the world of OnlyFans in what may be the final series of Euphoria, which some fans say has 'gone too far'.

In one scene dubbed as 'vulgar' by one viewer, Sweeney wears a baby-inspired outfit and sucks on a dummy while her legs are in the air.

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It's the type of scene that could soon be banned in real life in the UK due to new laws proposed by the British government.

The content, described as 'Age play', involves adults pretending to be younger than they actually are and content published online could be deemed a criminal offence.

An amendment of the the Crime and Policing Bill will criminalise the publication and possession of pornography that sees an adult roleplaying as a child.

The UK government is proposing a ban (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Alex Davies-Jones, a Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Girls, said: "I’ve sadly heard far too many devastating stories from victims and I know we need change now. Tackling violence against women and girls within a decade will take every single one of us.

"We have been clear that vile online pornography has real-life consequences for all of us and I’d like to thank every brave campaigner who has worked with us to deliver this vital step. Today we are sending a powerful message: we will stamp out misogynistic and harmful content online and create a safer world."

The scene in Euphoria has certainly drawn a lot of criticism, with one fan penning on social media: "I was gonna give this season of Euphoria a chance, but adding age play to satisfy the pedophilic fetish of some people seems way too sick and disgusting to me.

Many have criticised the scene (HBO)

"I can’t believe someone wrote this script, that it got accepted, that the actresses ARE OKAY WITH IT, and that HBO thinks it’s a good idea to approve its filming and airing."

Some viewers did defend the scene however, as one person noted: "But it's fiction. It's a mockery of those who make and consume that kind of stuff. It's like you complaining that a movie features a corrupt politician or a serial killer."

UNILAD has previously approached HBO for comment.