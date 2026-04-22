Sydney Sweeney will not be featuring in a cameo role in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The Euphoria star had been rumoured to be one of several big names to make an appearance in the sequel to the iconic film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

But a source told Entertainment Weekly that while a cameo had been filmed to appear early on in the film, it had subsequently been cut due to a 'creative decision'.

Rumours began to circulate when Sweeney was spotted leaving a trailer with Emily Blunt on the set of the upcoming movie.

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But writer Aline Brosh McKenna denied that this meant she would be appearing in the movie.

She told Screenrant: “There were a lot of photos from the set of various people. And then there were those memes, where it was like, ‘So-and-so is in the movie. So- and-so is in the movie.' It became a running joke about who people had seen on set and were in the movie.”

Members of the original cast are reprising their roles (TheStewartofNY/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

McKenna also refused to reveal whether Sweeney had been in the movie, saying: “Well, you saw the movie. She's not in the movie."

Sweeney is not the only rumoured cameo who has turned out to not be appearing in the final cut of the movie.

Condé Nast's global chief content officer and artist director Anna Wintour, who was the editor of Vogue from 1988 to 2025 and the inspiration for Streep's iconic character Miranda Priestley in the 2006 movie, was also rumoured to be making a cameo.

However, it turns out that this also will not be included in the final cut.

Others who didn't make the final cut reportedly include Conrad Ricamora, cast as the roommate of Hathaway's character Andy, and Jessica Chastain.

Anna Wintour was also involved in the movie (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

The original film followed aspiring reporter Andy as she landed the highly coveted job as the assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestley, despite her complete lack of interest in fashion and initial cluelessness about Priestley's world.

Over the course of the film Andy, who had previously looked down on fashion, comes to appreciate its importance as well as earning Priestley's respect and learning humility.

Now 20 years after the first movie, Hathaway and Streep will reprise their roles, joined as well by original cast members Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who played the magazine's artistic director who takes Andy under his wing.

They will be joined by a new cast including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Caleb Hearon, Patrick Brammall, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, Conrad Ricamora, and B.J. Novak.

The sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released in cinemas on May 1 2026.