Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Euphoria

The latest episode of Euphoria has shocked fans once more after Sydney Sweeney goes topless and breaks the bed alongside guest star Homer Gere.

Season three of Euphoria has certainly been a divisive one, thanks to countless X-rated scenes, including Cassie, played by Sweeney, wrestling with a large python for her OnlyFans subscribers in nothing but a beige thong, receiving a lot of backlash from viewers.

On Sunday (May 24), the penultimate episode of Euphoria season three dropped, continuing the story of Cassie in the world of OnlyFans - only this time, she's with guest star Homer Gere, who plays Dylan Reid in the HBO show.

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Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie in Euphoria (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Euphoria season three, episode seven.

In the latest episode of Euphoria, Sweeney's character stripped naked for a wild sex scene with influencer Dylan as they spend a steamy night together, before the former steals Dylan's phone while he's passed out drunk and uses his Instagram account to post about the hookup in a bid to gain more followers.

During the sex scene, which was filmed from Dylan's perspective, Cassie is shown completely naked and straddling him in bed.

Such sex scenes are certainly not uncommon in Euphoria season three (HBO)

The scene is so intense that they break the bed, and a painting comes flying off the wall.

Elsewhere in Euphoria season three, fans said goodbye to a main character who has been a mainstay in the series since the very beginning.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson stated the fact that Nate has become a bit of a villain, and it was only right for him to have a gruesome passing.

Homer Gere guest starred in the latest ep (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Levinson said: "There's this kind of funny thing where I know what the audience wants in terms of justice or karma and with that in mind, I always think, ‘Well, how can I give it to them?’ How can I give them what they want, but make it so horrific and anxiety-inducing that by the time it happens, the audience isn't so sure they wanted it?”

Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, added: "It’s a bittersweet thing, this show is a massive part of not just my career but my life, it’s been amazing and I’m so proud being a part of this.”