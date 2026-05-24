As Euphoria season three comes to an end with the finale on May 31, it’s time to reflect on the most controversial moments of the latest instalment of the hit HBO show.

Euphoria has really outdone itself this time around, having picked itself back up and dusted off the craziness season two left behind.

But viewers probably weren’t prepared for the level of kink, violence, and pure weird, they were about to see.

Need I say there will be ‘spoilers’ from here on out?

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This season has had everything from Jules slapping the s*** out of Rue, to a very distasteful scene containing an amputated finger, drug lords, and the swallowing a large amount of paraphernalia.

The backlash has since been vast, with viewers being particularly horrified by a scene with Chloe Cherry (Faye).

Since there has been so much backlash, we felt we had to share some of the most shocking moments right here:

Euphoria has had some strange moments (HBO)

Jules being mummified

Like Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie, Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in the adult industry, but in the form of a sex worker.

Having met an older, wealthy man named Ellis, the pair begin to engage in some risky play. Namely, a practice known as ‘mummification.’

According to Lovense, this is the act of wrapping someone up, usually in saran wrap.

Apparently, this can be a freeing moment for those who like to have control taken from them or enjoy being bound and squeezed.

Kitty's character arc was harrowing (HBO)

Rue watches Kitty’s rough experience

The last season saw a new character introduced, who featured in a rather horrific scene that social media viewers were left upset over.

Kitty, who was played by Anna Van Patten, works in a strip club that Rue’s drug lord debtor owns, where she could be seen in an instance engaging in sexual acts with numerous men.

Afterwards, she can be seen teary eyed and shaken as Rue watches, horrified.

But she wasn’t the only one.

A user on X wrote of the scene: “i need justice for my girl kitty, that scene made me sick to my stomach.”

Faye's lover had a massive flaw (HBO)

Use of Nazi memorabilia

In a move nobody expected, Cherry’s Faye character falls in love with a drug dealer called Wayne (Toby Wallace).

But their love includes some strange symbolizm, including having sex in front of a Swastika flag, and Nazi tattoos.

Cassie dressed up as a baby (HBO)

Sydney Sweeney dressed as a baby

One of the biggest controversies of the seasons was arguably a scene involving Cassie.

In one instance that has been widely criticized, Sweeney's character dressed up as a baby while recording adult content for OnlyFans.

Other scenes had her dress as a puppy and a giant, leading to a fan to ask: “How Sydney Sweeney can agree to do something like this? It’s like a humiliation ritual.”

The things Cassie did for fame (HBO)

Sydney Sweeney’s intimate encounter with drugs

Another instance in which Sweeney's character Cassie was involved that didn’t go down well for viewers, was when she and Maddy hatch a plan for her to go after influencer Brandon Fontaine to help her with her career.

Cassie goes to Brandon's home for a party in a leopard print catsuit and ends up doing coke with him.

There, he unzips her bodysuit so he can do a line off her body...before proceeding to rub some of the drugs into her...crotch.

People reacted in a way you’d probably expect, with one writing: "Between Kitty getting f**ked and Cassie snorting the coke off of the girl tummy uhm Sam Levinson once again disgusting.”

Another said: "Cassie rubbing coke on her meow meow this #euphoria s**t gets weird I’m OUT.”

Anyway, the show is finally at its end, and whether you loved it or hated it - you can't deny it left an impression.