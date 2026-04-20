Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has faced some backlash online over some of the graphic details in the latest episode of the show.

Two episodes from series three of the HBO programme have dropped to date and it's safe to say Levinson and the show's makers have pushed the boundaries in terms of controversy.

The latest series sees the continuation of Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, and her OnlyFans storyline, which some fans say has 'gone too far'.

'America My Dream', Euphoria's latest episode, has certainly proved controversial due to a 'gross' and 'unnecessary' scene featuring a Nazi flag.

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The scene sees Faye (Chloe Cherry) with drug dealer Wayne (Toby Wallace) in an extremely X-rated sex scene, with many viewers noticing a Nazi flag hung on the bedroom wall behind her.

Many have flocked to X following the release of the latest episode to criticise the creators of Euphoria over the episode.

Euphoria is certainly the talk of the town right now (HBO)

One viewer penned on social media: "The nazi flag in the room and the tattoo, Sam Levinson, you are so gross #euphoria."

A second commented: "I swear, why the f*** is there a sex scene with the Nazi flag in the background?"

While a third remarked: "That Faye scene was not needed at all. Like at all. It added nothing to the plot??"

And a fourth quipped: "It's absolutely brutal to watch the episodes of Euphoria, each one more traumatic than the last with totally unnecessary scenes that don't add anything to any plot."

While Levinson is yet to publicly speak out on this particular criticism, the filmmaker has previously addressed one specific scene where strip club owner Alamo (played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) finds it more offensive to be called a 'pig' than the N-word.

Sam Levinson has defended the show's scenes (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Levinson told Variety: "I just thought it was interesting to play with the racial dynamics of these two crews. There’s this built-in animosity. With the pig comment, it just seemed interesting as an entry point into this man’s psychology.

"There’s something about it he can’t get over. He doesn’t understand why she would refer to him that way. Is it about his weight? Is it because he’s greedy?"

The show's creator added: "It opens up this insecurity in him that allows us to start to see how human he is. There are things someone could say to any one of us that may seem insignificant, but it sticks in our head. It was a way of playing with the absurdity of racial dynamics, these miscommunications that lead to greater troubles."

LADbible Group has reached out to Levinson and HBO for comment.