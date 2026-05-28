Euphoria actor Chloe Cherry explains why 'a lot of' actors don’t like working with creator Sam Levinson

Euphoria has dominated headlines in the last few months, from ‘cast feuds’ to Sydney Sweeney’s graphic OnlyFans scenes.

The HBO show began in 2019, and swiftly became a global phenomenon, but it hasn't come without alleged controversy.

Rumors of a feud between Euphoria stars Zendaya, who plays Rue, and Sweeney, who plays Cassie, began to swirl, although these were shut down by Jessica Herman, who portrays the role of Heather.

Elsewhere, there has also been controversy surrounding show creator Levinson - with rumors spreading that some cast members weren’t best pleased with the amount of explicit scenes in the show, but Colman Domingo seemingly shut these down when she told the Guardian ‘things get blown out of proportion’.

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Now - Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye Valentine, has spoken out about the show's creator, and acknowledged why many may not share the same opinion as she does.

Chloe Cherry reveals why some actors 'don't like' working with Sam Levinson (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

“I think it’s because he is so specific about how everything needs to be,” she said in an interview with Glamour.

“And there’s some people that I guess just don’t like how he’s so specific with how he imagines everything in the show. I just think that I’m a particular actor that just likes how Sam Levinson directs.”

Cherry then went on to explain what she 'loves' about working with Levinson so much - his indecisiveness.

“I like the fact that on set he'll randomly change his mind,” she said. However, she said other people may find Levinson’s ways ‘too much,’ especially as he’s ‘so sure of everything that the characters wear and say’.

Earlier this month, Levison spoke out on the high number of NSFW scenes involving Sweeney, which have gained negative feedback by many viewers online.

Chloe expressed her admiration for the show's creator in a new interview (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Many were even branding the scenes as a ‘humiliation ritual’.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cherry defended Levinson's 'portrayal of women' - by saying he ' is using these young women as a vessel to show how society currently sees young women'.

Cherry doesn't believe Levinson is 'trying to say that it's these young women's fault' that the world wants them to be 'hot, sexy and young,' but in fact, is trying to say: “Look where we have got to in society.”

However, at a Q&A for The Hollywood Reporter’s Directors In Focus event, Levinson called the star ‘brilliant’.

“What’s interesting is if you push it a little bit, she becomes brilliant," he said. “"You just do a few more takes, and she can reach these levels that are very honest emotionally, but also deeply funny,” he continued.

The creator also praised Zendaya for her ‘spectacular’ acting.

There’s now only one episode of the third series left, and with the shock death of Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, in the penultimate episode, who knows what’s in store for the season finale…