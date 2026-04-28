As Season 3 of Euphoria gets underway, feud rumors between the cast continue to spread, especially between Spider-Man’s Zendaya and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney.

On-screen, the new season isn’t short of drama, with Sweeney's character, Cassie, entering the world of OnlyFans in NSFW nude scenes.

Off-screen, the series has been hit with rumors of a cast feud - which have now been swiftly shut down.

Fans of the stars, and show, can breathe a sigh of relief, as co-star Jessica Herman, who portrays the role of Heather, has shut down any ongoing rumors.

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On Monday’s episode of Good Day New York, Herman insisted everyone got along on the set of the HBO Max show.

“They really did,” she said. "And I’m not just saying that.”

Rumors of a feud between the pair have now been shut down (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX)

She later emphasized that there was 'no drama' at all between the Euphoria cast members. “Really, they’ve created this beautiful working relationship and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job.”

Further defending Zendaya and Sweeney, the actress said that the pair ‘rarely share scenes’.

“To be fair, when I was there, they’re not sharing scenes,” she said. “Their storylines are very separate, you’re shooting on different days and stuff.”

Earlier this season, feud rumors spread further when Sweeney appeared to be absent from a cast photo for the current season. However, it was later reported by Page Six the star was in fact filming a scene when the shoot was ongoing.

Both stars are doing extremely well in their careers right now, which of course equates to a busy schedule. Zendaya has three huge films set to release this month, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sweeney, on the other hand, has recently been promoting thriller The Housemaid.

Herman shares scenes with Sweeney in the new series of Euphoria (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

So, we know their diaries are full - but could Euphoria soon be wiped out from their busy schedule after the end of this series?

Well, earlier this month, Zendaya appeared to hint that ‘closure’ could be coming soon.

When Drew Barrymore asked the star if the new season would be the last, Zendaya admitted: “I think so, yeah.”

Despite Barrymore saying she ‘never wants to ask questions like that,’ she added: “is this to be enjoyed knowing [it will end]?”

Zendaya once again repeated herself, adding: “Yes, I think so,” before saying closure ‘is coming’.

We’ve still got everything crossed for another season!