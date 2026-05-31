Tonight, May 31, the highly anticipated season 3 finale of Euphoria will air - but many believe it’ll be the last.

The third series of the HBO show has gained widespread attention and sparked controversy online, mainly down to Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie’s graphic OnlyFans scenes.

Initially, Cassie joined the site to pay for her wedding with Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, and continued to pay off his debts. However, in a shock twist, Nate was killed during the penultimate episode of the season, after being bit by a snake after his temporary captivity.

Fans were left gutted with the ending, as one penned on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Nate death’s is so sickening to think about that's like one of the worst ways to go out... I feel slightly bad for him.”

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HBO)

The show’s first season was released in 2019, and swiftly became a global phenomenon, with Sweeney and Eloridi becoming household names, as they starred alongside global superstar Zendaya in the show.

It was Zendaya however, who hinted that the series would be ending after Season 3. In an interview with Drew Barrymore, when asked if this would be the end, the Spider-Man star said: "I think so, yeah. That closure is coming.”

HBO Max has not yet made an announcement about Season 4, and creator Sam Levinson told Variety that he had ‘no plans’ for Season 4, as he was focused on making season 3 his best, when the article was published in April.

He also revealed that he writes every season 'as if it's the last'.

However, the finale is currently noted as a ‘season finale,’ and not ‘series,’ meaning the door has been left open for a fourth season.

Who knows what’s going to happen tonight, but will it be the last episode of Euphoria we ever see?

HBO)

If not, it’s expected to be an extremely long wait for the next season. The second season ended in 2022, four years prior to the release of Season 3.

This is not unusual, as fans were waiting three years for Season 2, which was delayed in filming for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

It looks like the show may have tanked in popularity however, as this Season seems to have turned hardcore fans. One responded to the fact the last episode airs tonight with: “Thank God, it’s been an horrific watch so far.”

Another added: “Definitely ready to end. I skipped through last week’s episode the whole time lol.”

A third wrote: “It was an entertaining season but I’m glad it’s ending too much time has passed and there’s not much left of the show!”



