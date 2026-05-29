Netflix users are scrambling to binge watch a popular crime thriller on the streaming platform that's set to be removed very soon.

While Netflix has a lot of its own originals, The Crash being a recent example of one of its increasingly popular documentaries, it also licenses TV shows and movies from other networks.

But, even if it's an original, things end up leaving Netflix. Explaining why, it says on its website: "Netflix licenses TV shows and movies from studios around the world.

"Though we strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements."

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The streamer further explains that it considers these things when a TV or movie license is about to expire: if the rights to the title are still available, how popular it is in a region, and how much it costs to license.

And seemingly Netflix decided that it didn't want to renew the license of this particular crime thriller, despite it being hugely popular — that series being Dirty John.

The show, which has a 78 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, premiered on Bravo in 2018 and follows the real-life story of how Debra Newall met John Meehan.

Meehan, who earned himself the nickname 'Dirty John', was an American con man, convicted felon, and sociopathic manipulator.

Meehan and Newall ended up marrying after just a couple of months of dating, but she left him after learning of his extensive criminal past – sparking Meehan to harass her and her family afterwards.

Meehan died in 2016 after being fatally stabbed by Newall's daughter Terra in self-defense.

In the TV adaption of Meehan's life, Connie Britton plays Newall and Eric Bana stars as Meehan himself. Meanwhile, Ozark star Julia Garner plays Terra Newell.

Eric Bana portrays John Meehan in the crime thriller (Netflix)

The second season of Dirty John, which is also available on Netflix (for now) looks at Betty Broderick's crimes. She murdered her ex husband and his new wife in 1989.

The convicted criminal recently died behind bars on May 8, 2026, at the age of 78.

In the series, Broderick is played by Amanda Peet and Christian Slater is Dan Broderick. Rachel Keller stars as Dan's second wife, Linda Kolkena.

But those who want to watch the critically acclaimed show don't have long to do so as both seasons are leaving Netflix on Sunday (May 31).

Happy streaming, folks!