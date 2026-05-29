Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has revealed she suffered a miscarriage shortly after announcing she was pregnant on the MTV show.

The reality TV star discussed the heartbreaking update during the latest episode of the series, with a teaser for next week’s episode later confirming what had happened.

Angelina, 39, had only recently told viewers she was expecting after struggling with fertility issues throughout the current season.

But during Thursday’s episode, she admitted she was beginning to worry that something was wrong.

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“I’m just not feeling myself,” Angelina said in a confessional. “Some stuff’s happening with me and my pregnancy and I don’t know what’s going on and I don’t even know what to do.”

Later in the episode, Angelina visited castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and opened up about experiencing spotting.

“I’m spotting,” Angelina told her. “I’m wearing a pad right now.”

Sammi, who has previously spoken publicly about suffering a pregnancy loss herself, immediately became concerned after hearing Angelina describe her symptoms.(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Sammi Giancola shares her heartbreaking miscarriage experience

Sammi, who has previously spoken publicly about suffering a pregnancy loss herself, immediately became concerned after hearing Angelina describe her symptoms.

“I’m going to be honest with you, when I miscarried, like a chemical pregnancy, I was spotting right away,” Sammi explained.

“So to me, I’m getting a little concerned for you.” She urged Angelina to go to the emergency room for reassurance and to check what was happening.

“I don’t want to think the worst, but for your own peace of mind, go to the ER,” she added. In another emotional confessional, Angelina admitted she was “definitely scared” about what doctors might tell her.

Then, in a preview clip for next week’s episode, the reality star confirmed the devastating outcome.

“I woke up in the middle of the night,” Angelina says in the teaser. “I’m actively miscarrying.”

The update came just weeks after Angelina shared the surprise pregnancy news with viewers during the May 14 episode of the show. At the time, she revealed she had taken a positive pregnancy test despite believing she may not have been able to conceive naturally.

“There’s no way that it just happened naturally,” she said during the episode while discussing her fertility journey.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has revealed she suffered a miscarriage shortly after announcing she was pregnant on the MTV show (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Angelina Pivarnick's pregnancy journey explained

In a confessional filmed before the miscarriage, Angelina spoke emotionally about finally becoming pregnant.

“I did not think I was able to get pregnant, but wow, I’m pregnant,” she said. “This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.”

The episode also showed Angelina calling the father, referred to on the show as “John Doe-Nor”, to tell him the news.

“I am officially, definitely pregnant, we’re having a baby!” she said over the phone. The same night the pregnancy episode aired, Angelina also posted online: “I’m pregnant!!!!”

She has not yet publicly commented further on the miscarriage outside of the show.

Fans have since flooded social media with support following the emotional episode, with many praising Angelina for being open about such a painful and deeply personal experience on camera.