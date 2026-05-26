Fans of Sydney Sweeney's body of work won't have to wait long to get another look at the talented actress in another adults-only film, after the huge success of 2025's erotic thriller The Housemaid.

Sweeney actually starred in another lesser-known R-rated film just a few years before, but it's been hard for her fans to find it on big streaming platforms and many might actually be completely unaware of it.

Nudity is not exactly new ground for Sweeney, 28, who has bared it all in a number of productions in the past, present, and no doubt future, with viewers of Euphoria's latest season seeing more of her than many would like.

But for those who cannot get enough of Sweeney's talents, they could do worse than the 2023 sleeper hit Americana, which has yet to appear on streaming platforms after a limited theatrical run.

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'Americana' released in 2023 but did not appear in theatres until 2025 (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

What is Sydney Sweeney’s R-rated movie about?

Americana is a crime thriller directed by first timer Tony Tost. It finished filming in 2022, had a limited screening at South by Southwest in 2023, and only made it to theatres last year, meaning that many fans will never have seen it.

The film has an ensemble cast, including Sweeney, who all find themselves drawn to, and competing for, a rare artifact that belong to the Lakota tribe of Native American, with the events largely transpiring in a small South Dakota town.

But then Sweeney's character Penny Jo Poplin, who works as a diner waitress, formulates a plan to steal the artifact back from the thieves, for her own profit of course. The only problem is that she isn't the only one with plans of larceny.

Halsey stars alongside Sweeney in 'Americana' (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

However, for those of her fans who were hoping to see more of a Euphoria-vibe, they may be sorely disappointed, as Sweeney's stuttering waitress stays fully clothed throughout.

Instead, it is R-rated due to the film's portrayals of mature themes and ultraviolence, especially by actor Eric Dane, who gets his hands dirty in one of his last roles before dying from ALS.

Where can I watch Americana?

Americana will finally be available to stream online from next month, three years after it was first shown at South by Southwest in 2023.

Fans who want to catch this lesser-known Sweeney film will be able to catch it on Hulu from June 26, so they only have a month to wait, after already waiting years to watch it from the comfort of their own homes.

If the sound of a neo-Western with an all-star cast, also including Halsey, sounds almost too perfect, you can even beat it to Hulu by renting or purchasing it from Amazon Prime or Apple TV.