Sydney Sweeney has been making headlines for her 'graphic' scenes in Euphoria season 3 - as experts weigh in on the impacts it could have on her career.

The star rose to fame in 2019, when she starred as Cassie Howard in the HBO series. Since, she’s landed roles in The White Lotus, The Handmaid's Tale and many more.

However, one expert has said her ‘provocative image’ in the show could affect her reputation going forward.

“The risk is that when the public conversation focuses more on the sexualized aspects of the role than on the performance, the same work that made her seem daring can start to narrow the brand,” crisis and reputation management expert Dave Quast told Fox News Digital.

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A crisis and reputation management expert has had his say on Sweeney's explicit scenes (HBO)

He then went on to say that ‘sexuality is not inherently unserious’ on screen, however, problems start to rise when they become primary for the actor.

The expert adds that Sweeney's challenge is to make sure her sexualized roles aren’t her ‘entire brand,’ and instead, ‘continue to read as character choices’. Although the expert says it doesn't 'damage' her reputation, he says her 'next moves matter'. She doesn't have to ditch sexuality completely, he suggests "pairing it with roles that are emotionally, intellectually or dramatically specific," he notes.

However, the founder of EDQ Strategies tells the publication that 'visibility is currency' which has 'real commercial value'.

And on the other hand, crisis PR and reputation management expert Kelcey Kintner told the publication that 'all the headlines' about her body and these scenes can make it 'harder for the public to focus on her talent'.

UNILAD have contacted Sydney Sweeney’s reps for comment.

Each week, fans are left in shock with Cassie's OnlyFans scenes. In the show, she took up the career to pay for her character Cassie’s expensive wedding to Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

However, many think the HBO Max series has gone too far. Recently, the star was seen catering to those with a fetish for giant people, known as macrophilia.

A previous episode saw Cassie catering to those with a fetish for giant people, known as macrophilia (Photo: HBO Max/YouTube)

In the scenes, Cassie burst out of her catsuit, as she turned in to a ‘giant’ before crushing a skyscraper with her chest as she stomped through a model town.

After the scene, which followed a number of others in previous episodes, it seemed like fans had had enough, as they took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share their opinions.

“I'm convinced this season of Euphoria is a Sydney Sweeney humiliation ritual,” one fan said, while another questioned if the star really liked the nudity scenes.

But where else has Cassie’s OnlyFans journey taken her? Well, she’s also been seen wrestling with a python in just a thong.

Elsewhere, fans were left in shock earlier on in the season when she dressed in a ‘baby inspired outfit’ while sucking on a dummy.

It’s known as age play - however, content of the sort may be banned in the UK soon due to new laws proposed by the British government.

With only one episode left, who knows what’s still to come…



