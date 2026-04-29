The third season of HBO's hit series Euphoria has proven to be its most controversial yet, but there seems to be one character that has sparked more debate and argument than any other.

That is, of course, the increasingly divisive Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, whose actions in the latest instalment of the series have caused more discourse than all the other characters combined.

Some have even asked whether showrunner Sam Levinson is putting Sweeney's character through a 'humiliation ritual', with Cassie setting up a questionable OnlyFans account where she dresses as a baby or engages in 'puppy play', in order to afford a $50,000 floral arrangement at her wedding.

With the start of the series setting Cassie up as an impending 'bridezilla' who needs everything to be perfect, the latest episode has a subtle theme that shows how, despite her best efforts, the dream can never match reality - and this subtext involves Cassie's constant wardrobe malfunctions.

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Cassie's wedding dress balanced her desire to be a 'princess' with her inherent 'tackiness' (HBO)

Viewers were quick to point out that Sweeney's character, despite wearing an 'everything' wedding dress with a plunging bodice, thigh high slit, and lengthy dress, does not quite fit into the gown.

One wrote: "Cassie's nipples fighting for their life in that dress."

While a second said: "Not Cassie worried about a 'ghetto' wedding w her nipple pasties bulging out of her dress."

This was something noticed by the show's costume lead as Sweeney practised her first dance with Jacob Elordi (who plays husband Nate), with her dress' low neckline causing the actress' chest to break free of the bodice.

But rather than fix this issue, Natasha Newman-Thomas realized it was extremely on brand for Cassie, who wants to be a 'princess' on her wedding day but, as ever, has to have a tinge of 'tackiness'.

Speaking to InStyle, Newman-Thomas said: "Sydney kept having nip slips. And I was like, Okay, we're not going to tape her in. We're going to embrace it."

It's fair to say Cassie's wedding didn't go to plan (HBO)

She continued: "And I was like, We're going to make custom pasties out of the same hand-beaded fabric and embrace the nip slip because that's so Cassie."

The costume lead explained how she wanted to keep this juxtaposition at the heart of Cassie's outfit on her big day, as it evidenced a key part of Cassie's psychology.

Newman-Thomas said: "And we really wanted her to feel special. And I wanted to make the most beautiful, sexy wedding dress with just the slightest touch of tackiness because it's Cassie."

Jackson Wiederhoeft, the designer behind the beautiful, if revealing, dress, said that he created the type of gown that a bride 'who wants all the s**t' would ask for. Which of course includes 'the high slit, the beading, the huge 15-foot train.'

He added: "Best case scenario, I think you're dressing as a form of self-expression [for your wedding day], but there is a scenario in which you're dressing as revenge and as a form of trying to outdo everyone.

"It was more about doing the most."

New episodes of Euphoria season three are available to stream on HBO Max, as well as Sky and Now TV.