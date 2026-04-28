It's safe to say viewers were left open-mouthed after experiencing the newly released episode of Euphoria.

Between Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) wedding descending into absolute chaos, and that brutal toe-cutting scene, viewers had a lot to say about the 'unhinged' but 'undeniably entertaining' hour of TV.

But one of the most controversial aspects of the latest instalment was that it featured a sex trend an expert has issued a stern warning about - which has actually resulted in people dying and their sexual partners being jailed for their deaths.

The latest season sees the return of Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, who is living in a luxury high-rise apartment in Los Angeles, paid for by her sugar daddy, Ellis.

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During one scene, Ellis, a plastic surgeon who has a disturbing, clinical interest in the young girl, wraps her entirely in cling film, from the ankles up.

Jules stands nude wearing only a black thong and heels, while he marvels at her body and says 'I just might keep you forever'.

The sexual act is known as 'mummification', when an individual finds pleasure from wrapping someone, or being wrapped up themselves.

The scene has sparked debate on social media. (HBO)

However, speaking to the Metro, sex expert and author Gigi Engle has issued a warning about the bedroom trend.

She explained: "It explores power dynamics where the sub is very submissive to the dom.

"The erotic charge comes from the act of being mummified itself. It’s about playing with those power dynamics and that sensation."

Engle added that some people find 'enough neurological stimulation' in the act to orgasm from that alone.

The expert added: "It can be fun if everyone takes it slowly, is consenting and play can stop at any time."

But if you're thinking about trying the trend, Engle offers some advice to help keep it safe and fully consensual.

"If you’re new to it, looser is better - the wrapping should never squeeze the body," she explained.

"Be sure you’re not wrapping the face at all, and have safety scissors nearby in case you need to get the person out of the bindings really quickly."

The latest season has received mixed reviews from viewers. (HBO)

The expert also warned that the individual being wrapped should never be gagged, and those participating should instruct a safe word before play begins.

The trend is particularly controversial since there have been cases of people dying after taking part in it.

Last year, OnlyFans model Michaela Brashaye Rylaardsdam was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after her client Michael Dale suffocated.

Videos showed Dale covered in duct tape and plastic wrap with a bag over his head, with texts and calls showing Dale had asked Rylaardsdam to wrap him like a mummy, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Back in 2014, a British man named Richard Bowler was jailed for five years for causing the death of a man he wrapped in cling film during a sex game.

A post-mortem revealed the cling film caused the man to dehydrate, and he died of a heart attack, the BBC reports. Bowler was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Psychotherapist Katherine Cavallo warns that in her opinion, the benefits of the kink don't outweigh the risks.

"While I’m supportive of erotic diversity in my clinical practice, I cannot endorse this technique," she said.