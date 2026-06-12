A woman who lives on a cruise ship has revealed it’s not always vacation mode.

Lynnelle, 53, who documents her life on her travel YouTube page, Poverty to Paradise, lives solo on cruise ships full time after selling her house, leaving a toxic marriage, and quitting a toxic job, she told her subscribers.

She now lives travels the world with just a small suitcase and a back pack - but just like anything, cruise living has its downsides.

In a video posted to her channel titled ‘Exposing the DARKSIDE of living on a Cruise ship’ Lynnelle listed a number of struggles, and it's not just the huge cost...

Space

“Take your current bedroom, cut it in half, now squeeze a queen size bed and a couple of nightstands and everything you need to leave into that half a bedroom,” she laughed. “That’s what your cabin is going to look like."

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Lynnelle also spoke about the tiny bathroom sizes - which she compared to an airplane lavatory. “That space can definitely make you rethink living on a cruise ship,” she told her subscribers.

Lynelle showed viewers her 'tiny' bathroom (Poverty To Paradise/YouTube)

Noise

Due to the cabins being ‘paper thin’ Lynelle warned those who intended on spending a lot of time in their cabin to take this into consideration - explaining she’s had to put a pillow over her head to drown out noises.

Lynnelle also urged those who ‘don’t like being socially interactive’ to rethink living on a cruise ship - coming from an introvert herself. And of course, those who suffer from sea sickness!

Cost

One of the main things Lynelle spoke about in her video, was cost, which varies depending on type of cabin and Cruise Line.

She explained that living on a ship can cost upwards of $80,000 - $100,000, just for the cruise itself. Of course, there are extras to pay on top.

Lynnelle also expressed the cost of Wifi, and healthcare. She urged those who have those who need to go to their doctors regularly to take that into consideration before making the move, and said treatment is ‘more expensive’ than on land.

She said the selection of food could get repetitive for some (Poverty to Paradise/YouTube)

She also warned that the food selection may become ‘repetitive’ for some people - so foodies wanting to move their life onto a ship may want to take this into consideration!

Despite the downsides, it doesn’t seem like Lynnelle would trade her life for the world.

“It turned out that this is perfect for me,” she said. “I absolutely love it and the pros far outweigh the cons for me,” later expressing her love for travel and the amount of places she’s seen just by ‘walking out her door’.



