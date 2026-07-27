Lord of the Rings' Sean Astin had to sell his house after negotiating ‘small’ trilogy salary
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Lord of the Rings' Sean Astin had to sell his house after negotiating ‘small’ trilogy salary

Orlando Bloom received even less for his role as Legolas

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Image

Topics: Lord of the Rings, Entertainment, Celebrity, Money

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh