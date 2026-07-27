A man who scooped a staggering $28 million jackpot at just 21 years old has revealed exactly what he'd say to his former self if he ever got the chance to go back in time.

Tim, who was working at a gas station when his numbers came in, said the first thing he'd want his younger self to do differently would be to brace for what's coming.

"I'd probably start by saying, 'Buckle up,'" he explained. "That dream of winning is about to become reality, and your life is going to change faster than you can possibly imagine."

And it did change fast. Looking back, Tim, who has since gone on to interview dozens of other lottery winners as part of his journalism career, spoke further about what he'd tell his younger self after the sudden windfall reshaped nearly every part of his life, from his friendships to his sense of identity.

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Schultz hosts the Dreams & Fortune with Timothy Schultz podcast, where he interviews other lottery winners about how their lives changed (YouTube/ Timothy Schultz)

What was the first thing Tim bought after winning the lottery?

Despite suddenly having millions in the bank, Tim's first purchase wasn't a car or a house. It was a Nintendo 64, the era's cutting-edge games console, which he described as feeling 'extravagant' at the time given his previous income.

The first thing he actually needed, he said, was a new wardrobe, having spent years wearing the same uniform to his gas station job. He and some friends went to the Mall of America, where he treated himself and others to new clothes.

He said the shift felt 'surreal', adding it was 'almost' like he'd 'traded his old life in for a new one.'

Lottery winner who won $28m at 21 shares what he wishes he'd known beforehand

What does Tim wish he'd known when winning the lottery?

Tim said his circle of friends shrank considerably after the win, as he began questioning whether new acquaintances wanted to know him for the right reasons.

He explained that while his college friends were juggling classes and jobs, he had effectively retired at 21, meaning he often ended up paying for friends to join him at events like the World Series or UFC fights in Las Vegas.

"It was incredible in many ways, but it could also feel isolating because no one around me was in the same position," he said.

Despite the highs and lows, Tim said the advice he'd give his younger self wasn't just about bracing for impact.

He added that the next thing he'd want his younger self to hear is some reassurance, telling him: "You're going to be okay."

Timothy Schultz was working a shift at a gas station when he sold himself the winning Powerball ticket that would make him $28 million richer, and, at just 21 years old, an instant multimillionaire. (Supplied)

Despite the challenges that came with sudden wealth, including letters from strangers asking for financial help, Tim said he holds no regrets about how his life unfolded, joking that his only real regret was not buying Bitcoin 15 years ago.

He said the friends and family who knew him before the win, and continued treating him the same way afterwards, made the biggest difference in helping him keep perspective through the changes.

More than two decades on after winning the money, Schultz hosts the Dreams & Fortune with Timothy Schultz podcast, where he interviews other lottery winners about how their lives changed.

One story that has stuck with Tim throughout his journalism career is that of Roberto Mendoza, a chef who grew up amid hunger and conflict in El Salvador before moving to the US. After winning $250,000 on a scratch ticket, Mendoza devoted the money to feeding people in need.