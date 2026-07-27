I won $28 million on the lottery at 21 - if I could go back in time, this is what I'd tell myself
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I won $28 million on the lottery at 21 - if I could go back in time, this is what I'd tell myself

The lottery winner turned journalist has opened up about the moment his life changed forever

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Life, Money, Lottery

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford