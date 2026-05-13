A man who has won the lottery a whopping 18 times within 29 years has spoken out about his success.

Robert Bevan, from Idaho, first won the lottery back in 1997 when he was one of seven winners to bag a Chevrolet Blazer, before going on to win cash sums of $200,000, $20,000 and smaller checks of between $1,000 and $5,000.

Bevan has had success on several different games, including the King Scratch Game, as well as Cash Explosion and Winter Wonders.

The lottery winner revealed his success is nothing to do with a special method, however, explaining it's more of a hobby he enjoys with his wife.

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Bevan recently won $50,000 (Idaho Lottery)

He also explained what makes him lucky, making a touching comment about his spouse and crediting her for his wins.

“My real luck is 40 years with the same amazing woman," Robert Bevan told the Idaho Lottery, after collecting his most recent win of $50,000.

Bevan revealed the pair buy tickets every day while out shopping, wither for groceries or at the gas station, explaining it's become a bit of a tradition for the pair.

Although Bevan has explained that his wins are not based on any kind of mathematical method, one man, Stefan Mandel - who won the lottery 14 times - has spoken about how he managed it.

The theory, which reportedly took years, saw Mandel create a lottery syndicate where people pooled their money together to buy lottery tickets to increase their chances of winning.

The group went on to win $19,000, which left Mandel with just short of $4,000. The cash was enough for him to relocate from Romania to Australia with his family.

Incredibly, Mandel's syndicate, called the International Lotto Fund (ILF), went on to win the lottery a staggering 14 times. However, it wasn't completely straightforward.

While Mandel's schemes weren't technically illegal, they definitely caused a lot of suspicion with authorities, although in the end both Mandel and the ILF were ultimately cleared.

Bevan won the lottery 18 times in 29 years (Getty Stock Photo)

Another winner, mathematician Joan Ginther managed to scoop a total of $20.4 million in four separate wins between 1993 and 2010.

Alan Salzberg, a senior statistician at Salt Hill Consulting, explained to the Daily Mail that he didn’t believe her mathematical skills were the sole reason for her winnings, explaining that she probably spent a large amount of money to secure her wins.

He added that he believes Ginther spent some of her initial winnings playing the lottery often enough to increase her chances of winning and noted that living in rural areas may have helped because they have fewer people playing, and bigger jackpots add more players.